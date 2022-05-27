Previewing the Coca-Cola 600 with Larry McReynolds

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Fox Sports’ Larry McReynolds joined Carla Gebhart on Thursday to discuss the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motorspeedway this Sunday.

The two discussed who the favorites are heading into the race, plus strategy as teams try to make it through the longest race of the season.

