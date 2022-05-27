ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Previewing the Coca-Cola 600 with Larry McReynolds

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EwGP_0frxhjwQ00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Fox Sports' Larry McReynolds joined Carla Gebhart on Thursday to discuss the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motorspeedway this Sunday.

Campers set up and ready for the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend

The two discussed who the favorites are heading into the race, plus strategy as teams try to make it through the longest race of the season.

Cause of death for child found in suitcase determined

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WANE)– More details emerge regarding the cause of death of an unidentified child that was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana on April 16. The investigation began after a mushroom hunter called 911 after finding the body near a heavily wooded area in Washington County, 80 feet from Holder Road. The […]
NBC Sports

Coca-Cola 600 results, driver points

Denny Hamlin scored his 48th career Cup win and first career Coca-Cola 600 victory Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kyle Busch, Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, finished second by 0.119 seconds. Kevin Harvick placed third. Chase Briscoe, whose spin while battling for the lead sent the race into the first of two overtimes, recovered to finish fourth. Christopher Bell completed the top five.
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Has 3-Word Message Before Coca-Cola 600

We're just a few minutes away from the start of the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, which will put the cap on an action-packed weekend in the auto racing world. Bubba Wallace is one of the drivers competing in this evening's event. He's coming off his second top 10 of the 2022 season at the AdventHealth 400 two weeks ago, and is hoping for similar results tonight.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Huge Crash At Coca-Cola 600

We had a huge crash at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday evening. Ryan Blaney spun out in front of several drivers on lap No. 192 on Sunday night. That led to a serious wreck of several drivers. NASCAR fans have taken to social media to react. "What a mess. This...
Larry Mcreynolds
Ross Chastain
Colin Kaepernick
Joey Logano
Yardbarker

Bubba Wallace's crew chief admits to making 'mistake' in Coca-Cola 600

Bootie Barker admitted to making a big mistake that cost Bubba Wallace during the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Wallace's No. 23 Toyota started the race in the seventh spot and finished fifth during the first stage. The 23XI Racing team did not make it past the second stage due to an error.
gmauthority.com

Two Nascar Chevy Teams Penalized During Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying

Only two teams were penalized during qualifying for the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and both of them belonged to the Nascar Chevy stable. The No. 31 Camaro ZL1 of Justin Haley and the No. 50 Camaro of Kaz Grala both failed pre-qualifying inspection twice for reasons undisclosed by the sanctioning body. As a result, each team has had a crewmember ejected from competition this weekend and will lose pit selection for Sunday's race. Engineer Alexander Pelican was ejected from the No. 31 Camaro team, and engineer Tim Norman was ejected from the No. 51 team.
Autoweek.com

Video: Dramatic Crash Forces Red Flag in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Daniel Suarez seemed to be the car to beat in Sunday's NASCAR Cup series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He won Stage 2, and led 36 laps, but was forced to overcome several slow pit stops fighting his way forward on a few occasions to get back into contention.
Yardbarker

Viewers fooled by big explosion during Coca-Cola 600

Some viewers were fooled by some pyrotechnics going on at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. As the pace laps were being completed just before the green flag starting the race, there was a big fiery explosion behind the big board. The explosion occurred just as the FOX telecast was showing Joey Logano, who was beginning the race in the 23rd position.
AthlonSports.com

Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the greatest Sunday in racing has come together. NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be the cherry on top of a racing trifecta that includes Formula 1's Grand Prix of Monaco (9 a.m. ET, ESPN) and the Indianapolis 500 (12:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
Wanted: Murder suspect in deadly Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A murder suspect is being sought by Gastonia Police following a deadly shooting Friday night, police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around midnight Saturday near Rankin Ave. and N. King Street, the police report indicated. 35-year-old Shelby resident Garreth Bickham was found inside a vehicle and […]
FOX Sports

NASCAR Coca-Cola 600: Top moments from Charlotte Motor Speedway

Closing out NASCAR Cup Series' May schedule is the Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina on Sunday. The Cup Series hosts its longest race — and one of the toughest — of the season in front of a sold-out crowd this Memorial Day Weekend. Here are the top...
