A suspect in the Taft shooting that left one dead and seven injured over the weekend is in custody. Authorities said 26-year-old Skyler Buckner turned himself in yesterday for his alleged role in the shooting at a Memorial Day Festival in Taft's Old City Square. According to investigators, at least forty shots were fired shortly after midnight Sunday following an argument. The victim is identified as a 39-year-old woman, and the seven people injured are expected to survive. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the OSBI.

TAFT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO