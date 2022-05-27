ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

K-pop sensation BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUPRE_0frxfPjq00
World News

BTS will reveal their gradual journey to becoming K-pop superstars through a new Apple Music weekly limited series.

The streaming service announced on Thursday that BTS will launch their new show BTS Radio: Past & Present on Apple Music 1.

The three-episode limited series will air weekly, leading up to the release of the band’s new album Proof, which arrives on June 10.

The inaugural episode will air on Saturday at 1pm GMT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phW0f_0frxfPjq00
The three-episode limited series will air weekly, leading up to the release of the band’s new album Proof, which arrives on June 10 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (AP)

The Grammy Award-nominated band will take listeners on their quest to stardom while sharing stories and songs that helped shaped them. The group is known for hit songs such as Dynamite and Butter.

“We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world,” said RM of the seven-member boy band — which also includes J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin.

“Every episode is dedicated to you,” RM added. “And we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story.”

In the first episode, BTS explains the beginning of the group with songs that inspired their sound and style. The second episode — which airs on June 3 — has the band pick some of the BTS ARMY’s favourite songs.

BTS shows how the group ultimately achieved fame as global music sensations in the final episode on June 10.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dan Ashworth set to become Newcastle’s new sporting director

Dan Ashworth is to become Newcastle’s new sporting director after the Magpies finally got their man. Amanda Staveley’s 80 per cent Saudi-backed consortium identified the former Football Association technical director as a key figure in their ambitious plans for the Tyneside club as they completed their takeover at St James’ Park in October last year, but have had to remain patient in their pursuit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Five memorable Lester Piggott rides

Lester Piggott’s great rides in an amazing career spanning more than six decades are far too numerous to mention. Here, though, are five of the best:. Sir Ivor had won the 2000 Guineas brilliantly and started odds-on for the Derby, despite doubts about his stamina. But a furlong out he looked beaten. Sandy Barclay on Connaught had poached a five-length lead early in the straight, and at the distance was still four lengths clear. Piggott, however, knew that his horse had phenomenal acceleration – and when he decided the time had come, he eased Sir Ivor out and asked him to go. Sir Ivor hung fire momentarily, but then simply took off, whooshing past Connaught so fast that at the winning post Piggott was easing up.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
newschain

French 32-year-old journalist killed in Ukraine

A 32-year-old French journalist was killed on Monday in eastern Ukraine, fatally hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation, according to the French news broadcaster that he worked for. BFM TV said its journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed as he was “covering a humanitarian operation in an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

85ft superyacht goes up in flames

Firefighters are battling to extinguish an inferno on a superyacht in Torquay. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says it has five fire appliances at the scene of the blaze, which has ripped though the 85ft vessel. Dramatic footage circulating on social media shows black smoke and flames enveloping...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Senior Republicans’ claims at NRA rally called into question

Senior Republicans including former US president Donald Trump have addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention in Texas – the same state which saw 19 children and two adults killed by a teenage gunman at an elementary school this week. Some of the claims made at the convention...
TEXAS STATE
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (30/05/2022)

Phil Brown (soccer) – Former Hull and Hyderabad manager who left Barrow at the end of the season, born 1959. Ian Austin (cricket) – former Lancashire and England all-rounder, born 1966. Thomas Hassler (football) – former Germany footballer, born 1966. Paul Grayson (rugby union) – former England...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Music 1#K Pop#Sensations#Bts Radio#Army#J Hope#The Bts Army
newschain

FTSE’s biggest players take wind out of index’s sails

Without backing from Wall Street on Monday as US traders stayed home, the FTSE 100 managed only a small rise. The index ended up by 14.6 points, hitting 7,600.06, a rise of less than 0.2%. It was dragged down by some of its biggest components, meaning the rise was rather...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
newschain

Dorries to announce UK City of Culture live on The One Show

The winner of the UK City of Culture 2025 will be announced by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries live on BBC’s The One Show. Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough are all in the running to be crowned the winner on Tuesday. The shortlist was compiled from a...
U.K.
newschain

Third Metropolitan Police child strip-search case under scrutiny

The police watchdog has confirmed it is investigating the strip-search of another child by the Metropolitan Police, after two other controversial cases. Two teenage girls, known as Child Q and Olivia, were strip-searched by officers while they were menstruating. Acting Commissioner Sir Stephen House told the London Assembly Police and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Camilla crowns volunteers Platinum Champions in Jubilee awards

The Duchess of Cornwall has crowned nearly 500 volunteers “Platinum Champions”, calling them “the backbone of our country”. Camilla headed a star-studded judging panel which included Alex Jones, Felicity Kendal, Gethin Jones, Myleene Klass, Ade Adepitan, Tom Read Wilson and Gyles Brandreth to select the nation’s most outstanding volunteers to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.
ADVOCACY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy