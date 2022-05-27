ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Congressman Al Lawson responds to Governor’s redistricting maps

By Staci Inez
WCTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Congressman Al Lawson said he plans to run for re-election in the fifth district, despite the new congressional map passed by Florida...

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 13

Crazy Lady
3d ago

This will not stop people from voting for who they want. If he think he is making it easier for him it's not it's only making people want to vote to remove stupidity from being leaders

Reply
7
Embree Walker
3d ago

The Congressman should know as well as everybody that District 5 was gerrymandered to begin with. It is the only district shaped like a wishbone for a reason

Reply
3
Related
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Off to the races

Cord Byrd's first days have been busy, and they ain't slowing down. The qualifying period is around the corner, and that means candidates for many federal, state and special district offices can start handing in their paperwork on Memorial Day. The qualifying period for U.S. Senator, Representative in Congress, Governor,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Governor#Politics#The Florida Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
News4Jax.com

Appeals court blasts redistricting injunction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An appeals court Friday said a circuit judge issued a “patently unlawful” temporary injunction against a congressional redistricting plan pushed through the Legislature by Gov. Ron DeSantis, giving another sign that the controversial plan likely will be used in this year’s elections. A...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
First Coast News

'Binding legal opinion' by city attorney on Sheriff Williams and residency controversy expected by June 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City attorney Jason Teal released a statement on Sunday afternoon in response to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and his residency controversy. "I am not answering any questions at this time, but I did want you to know that the City Council president has requested a binding legal opinion from me on this subject. I expect to issue the opinion on or before June 1st."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Poll finds Floridians divided over new ‘parental rights,’ ‘don’t say gay’ law

Floridians are roughly evenly divided over the new state law restricting lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to results of a Florida Atlantic University poll. Debate over the law, formally called “Parental Rights in Education” and branded “Don’t Say Gay” by opponents, has been fierce as it was under consideration in the Legislation and approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis. ...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Antisemitic, racist flyers cause hurt in Southwest Florida

Hateful messages were left on cars in Southwest Florida malls. WINK News reported earlier this week that someone put racist and antisemitic flyers on cars at Miromar Outlets and Coconut Point Mall. Religious leaders say this type of hate only tears our community apart. Pastor Rickey Anderson, a follower of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

School board divided on Strategic Plan proposal

Bottom line: School board members disagreed on whether to spend $127,800 for a new Strategic Plan for the school district. Two members didn’t express an opinion either way, Members Tina Certain and Leanetta McNealy favored the proposal, and Member Gunnar Paulson did not favor the proposal. The proposal emphasizes diversity, equity, and inclusion, with a focus on community engagement.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
WCTV

Leon County holds Memorial Day service with local American Legion post

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County and the American Legion Sauls-Bridge Post 13 held a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday in honor of all the fallen men and women who served. The ceremony was held at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee. Veterans shared memories, reflecting on the sacrifices made by those serving...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Quincy dedicates two streets to local fallen soldiers

Leon County holds Memorial Day service with local American Legion post. The ceremony was held at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee. Veterans shared memories, reflecting on the sacrifices made by those serving our country. Gold Star Mother, community members pay respect to local fallen heroes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community members...
QUINCY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy