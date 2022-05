The stage is set for what should be a thrilling NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. This marks the Celtics' first Finals appearance since 2010 when they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in seven games. The Warriors, on the other hand, are about to play in their sixth Finals in the last eight years. They won three titles in five appearances between 2014 and 2018.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO