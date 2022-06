With Father’s Day right around the corner, one dad in Queens began his final push Tuesday for Father of the Year. Sitting in the center-field stands at Citi Field for the Mets' 10-0 win over the Nationals, Alan Alcantara watched as Starling Marte hit a two-run homer in his direction in the bottom of the first. The ball took one big hop, and without skipping a beat, he reached over the rail and snagged it with one hand. And, oh yeah, he did it while holding his 1-year-old son Levi in the other.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO