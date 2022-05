On May 25, 2022, due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Humboldt County, the Court reinstated the requirement for face masks to be worn in all Courtrooms and the Jury Assembly Room, which is used for jury selection. At this time, masks are not required when entering the Clerk’s Office, located at 421 “I” Street, Eureka, or in the hallways on the Second Floor of the Courthouse.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO