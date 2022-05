JEFFERSON CITY — School is out and pools are opening back up, so that can only mean one thing: it's officially summer once again. On Sunday, the Memorial Park Family Aquatic Center and the Ellis-Porter Riverside Pool opened their gates, welcoming kids and families to get some sun, splash around, slide down some slides, eat some summer treats at the snack bar, or do some flips or cannon balls off the diving board.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO