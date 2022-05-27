ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-28 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ellsworth, McPherson, Rice, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 05:27:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ellsworth; McPherson; Rice; Saline FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Central Kansas, including the following counties, Ellsworth, McPherson, Rice and Saline. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 06:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barton, Benton, Cedar, Hickory, St. Clair and Vernon. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of two to three inches are expected as showers and storms develop along a slow moving front. Locally higher amounts will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY AT 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLASH FLOOD WARNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 345 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of northeast Kansas, including the following county, Jackson. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 05:27:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Douglas; Franklin FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of east central Kansas, including the following counties, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas and Franklin. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of two to three inches is expected this morning through tonight. Locally higher amounts are possible.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Douglas FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in east central Kansas, Douglas, Geary, Morris, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Riley. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 348 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, northern Lawrence, Valley Falls, Rossville, Oskaloosa, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, St. Marys, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Ozawkie, Lecompton, Maple Hill, Winchester and Alta Vista.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kingman, Reno, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kingman; Reno; Sedgwick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Reno, northwestern Sedgwick and northeastern Kingman Counties through 415 AM CDT At 347 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Kingman, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kingman, Cheney, Haven, Pretty Prairie, Andale, Yoder, Murdock, Waterloo, Cheney Lake, Mt Vernon, Kingman Airport and Cheney State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Geary, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Geary; Morris; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in east central Kansas, Douglas, Geary, Morris, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Riley. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 348 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, northern Lawrence, Valley Falls, Rossville, Oskaloosa, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, St. Marys, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Ozawkie, Lecompton, Maple Hill, Winchester and Alta Vista.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Kansas, including the following areas, Johnson KS, Leavenworth, Linn KS, Miami and Wyandotte. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Bates, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Johnson MO, Lafayette, Pettis, Platte and Ray. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of one to three inches is expected this morning through Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Allen, Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 06:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Another round of heavy rain may result in flooding late this afternoon and tonight. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, in South Central Kansas, Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of showers and thunderstorms could bring heavy rain to the area late this afternoon and tonight.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 05:27:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Jackson and Jefferson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall of up to two inches is possible in areas that have already seen quite a bit of rain yesterday and early this morning.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bates, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Clay; Henry; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Pettis; Platte; Ray FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Kansas, including the following areas, Johnson KS, Leavenworth, Linn KS, Miami and Wyandotte. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Bates, Cass, Clay, Henry, Jackson, Johnson MO, Lafayette, Pettis, Platte and Ray. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts of one to three inches is expected this morning through Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts are possible.
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Butler, Chase, Clay, Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Atchison; Brown; Butler; Chase; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Doniphan; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Harper; Harvey; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Kingman; Leavenworth; Lyon; Marion; Marshall; McPherson; Miami; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Reno; Riley; Sedgwick; Shawnee; Sumner; Wabaunsee; Wyandotte TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ATCHISON BROWN BUTLER CHASE CLAY COFFEY DICKINSON DONIPHAN DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY HARPER HARVEY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON KINGMAN LEAVENWORTH LYON MARION MARSHALL MCPHERSON MIAMI MORRIS NEMAHA OSAGE POTTAWATOMIE RENO RILEY SEDGWICK SHAWNEE SUMNER WABAUNSEE WYANDOTTE
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS

