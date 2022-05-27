Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Geary; Morris; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in east central Kansas, Douglas, Geary, Morris, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Riley. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 348 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, northern Lawrence, Valley Falls, Rossville, Oskaloosa, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, St. Marys, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Ozawkie, Lecompton, Maple Hill, Winchester and Alta Vista.
