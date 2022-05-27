ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 23:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 18:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ellsworth, McPherson, Rice, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 05:27:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ellsworth; McPherson; Rice; Saline FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Central Kansas, including the following counties, Ellsworth, McPherson, Rice and Saline. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY AT 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLASH FLOOD WARNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 345 AM CDT early this morning for a portion of northeast Kansas, including the following county, Jackson. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Geary, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Geary; Morris; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in east central Kansas, Douglas, Geary, Morris, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Riley. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 348 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, northern Lawrence, Valley Falls, Rossville, Oskaloosa, Alma, Eskridge, Tecumseh, St. Marys, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Ozawkie, Lecompton, Maple Hill, Winchester and Alta Vista.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Allen, Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 06:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Another round of heavy rain may result in flooding late this afternoon and tonight. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, in South Central Kansas, Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of showers and thunderstorms could bring heavy rain to the area late this afternoon and tonight.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Center, KS
County
Clay County, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 06:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 05:27:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Morris; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee and Wabaunsee. In northeast Kansas, Jackson and Jefferson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall of up to two inches is possible in areas that have already seen quite a bit of rain yesterday and early this morning.
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Butler, Chase, Clay, Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Atchison; Brown; Butler; Chase; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Doniphan; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Harper; Harvey; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Kingman; Leavenworth; Lyon; Marion; Marshall; McPherson; Miami; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Reno; Riley; Sedgwick; Shawnee; Sumner; Wabaunsee; Wyandotte TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ATCHISON BROWN BUTLER CHASE CLAY COFFEY DICKINSON DONIPHAN DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY HARPER HARVEY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON KINGMAN LEAVENWORTH LYON MARION MARSHALL MCPHERSON MIAMI MORRIS NEMAHA OSAGE POTTAWATOMIE RENO RILEY SEDGWICK SHAWNEE SUMNER WABAUNSEE WYANDOTTE
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy