UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were killed when a car veered into oncoming traffic Saturday on State Route 68 west of Utah Lake. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on SR-68 in Utah County near the ghost town of Mosida at mile marker 12 at 1:34 p.m. when it veered off the road, then overcorrected into the northbound travel lane. The passenger side of the Hyundai was then T-boned by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol and Utah Department of Public Safety.

1 DAY AGO