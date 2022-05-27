ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley Ready to Fight Warriors Fans After They Throw Things at Him

By Ryan Phillips
 4 days ago

The Golden State Warriors clinched a spot in the NBA Finals Thursday night with a 120-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. After the game, Warriors fans were feeling themselves and continued to antagonize Charles Barkley, as they had all series. This time they wound up throwing things at Barkley and the rest of TNT's Inside the NBA crew. Barkley was not happy.

At one point, Barkley got hit with a towel, and grabbed his coffee cup and several times made a move like he was going to throw it into the crowd. Ernie Johnson was able to coax him back to his seat before something bad happened.

Check it out:

It's hard to tell if Barkley was playing things up with the threat or if it was real, but his colleagues clearly believed something bad was about to happen.

Before the game, the crowd around the TNT set was changing "Chuck you suck" repeatedly:

Shaq was having fun with the whole thing:

I don't really think Barkley would have actually thrown anything at the fans or started a fight, but they did cross a line by throwing things. Completely unacceptable behavior from the fans.

