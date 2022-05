STILLWATER — Not only will the Cowboys host an NCAA Regional, they’ll host a Super in they win. Oklahoma State is the 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, it was announced Monday. Arkansas, Grand Canyon and Missouri State are the other teams in the Stillwater Regional. The Cowboys will start the things off with a game against Missouri State on Friday (the time of the game is TBD as of writing).

