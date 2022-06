May 31, 2022 - The future of farming may eliminate the need for soil. Hydroponics – growing plants in a nutrient-rich liquid rather than in the ground – is one of the innovative solutions challenging traditional methods of farming and gardening. For the past three years, a UC Irvine engineering student team has been designing an indoor hydroponics system that could be used to grow fresh produce for the campus food pantry.

