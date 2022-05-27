ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Surgeons team up with Limb Lab to give soldier a new prosthesis

KAAL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - A lot of medical miracles happen in Rochester and Thursday was no exception. Abdul-Razik is walking on his newly created prosthesis for the very first time. Feeling the motion of his new knee and foot with every step is something he never thought he would do...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Rochester nursing home lowers capacity due to staffing shortages

(ABC 6 News) - Starting July 1, there will be fewer beds in a local nursing home as long-term care facilities across the country struggle with staffing. Samaritan Bethany has reduced the number of residents they can house multiple times throughout the pandemic. In July, they will be taking away...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Iowa man, Minnesota son sentenced for US Capitol attack

A father and son learned their fate Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. Daryl and Daniel Johnson will each serve time in prison, as well as restitution. Daniel is from Austin, Minnesota, and Daryl is from St. Ansgar, Iowa. Daryl, who...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Austin fourth graders make a difference

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Some Austin fourth graders are giving back to their community. They decided they would fuel their community by planting fruit trees along a bike path. Ryan Timm's students at Southgate Elementary School planted four trees. Two apple, a plum tree, and an apricot tree. They wanted...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Joel Bigelow honored with procession of subcontractors

(ABC 6 News) - Family and friends of Joel Bigelow honored him with a subcontractor salute parade in Kasson Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of subcontractors and other local businesses and law enforcement drove through Kasson, ending at Community Celebration Church where Bigelow's wake was held afterward. Bigelow was well-known in southeast...
KASSON, MN
KAAL-TV

ReStore asks community to keep an eye out for "Alex the Alligator"

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Area ReStore asked the community for help finding a beloved coin bank earlier this month. "We are heartbroken at the ReStore that Gerry the Giraffe is missing their best friend Alex the Alligator," a Facebook post by the Rochester Area ReStore reads. "...Alex and Gerry are fun coin banks that children come in and look forward to donating their change with, helping our mission of making sure everyone has a decent place to live. We understand that times are tough, but these banks don't hold enough change in them to make anyone rich; at most $60 a month between the two if we are fortunate. However, the fun memories these provide for grandchildren with their grandparents, kids with parents, and young people learning the importance of giving to those in need is immeasurable.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester police on lookout for missing autistic teen

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police are still searching for a missing Rochester teenager after a Monday night call from the boy's father. Caden Olson, 17, was reported missing at 9:41 p.m. May 30. The teenager is austistic and has other, unspecified medical concerns, Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Community gathers to honor our veterans at Soldier's Field Park

(ABC 6 News) - On this Memorial Day, we remember those who died fighting for our freedom. It was an emotional afternoon in Rochester as our local veterans were remembered. It was the first time since 2018 that the Memorial Day program took place. More than 20 veteran organizations, law enforcement agencies, and other community groups took part in the ceremony. Bringing together all generations and remembering lives lost.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

DHS investigation finds negligence, maltreatment at Austin children's group home

(ABC 6 News) - A children’s group home in Austin, Nexus Gerard Family Healing, was investigated by the Minnesota Department of Human Services for suspected maltreatment after a reported incident in January. The reported incident was on January 15, it was reported to DHS that a 12-year-old had their...
KAAL-TV

Road closure for SE Rochester powerline work

(ABC 6 News) - Emergency personnel shut down a portion of 3rd Avenue SE in Rochester, from about 9th Street to 11th Street, Tuesday morning. ABC 6 News confirmed work on a powerline near 10 1/2 Street SE.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester businessman dies after motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester businessman Joel Bigelow died Friday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash, his family confirmed. According to Bigelow's obituary, posted by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, Bigelow was involved in a crash near Wasioja, Minnesota. Bigelow was well-known in SE Minnesota for founding Bigelow Homes in...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Northern Iowa gears up for unusual primary

(ABC 6 News) - Iowa is gearing up for a primary election on June 7. Election officials say they have seen more interest in these races because of recent redistricting, however in Northern Iowa some seats may stay uncontested. Republican and Democratic ballots in Mitchell County will have an empty...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Rochester man arrested for gun, drugs after traffic stop

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was arrested for gun and drug possession after a traffic stop last night. At about 9:23 p.m. May 31, a Rochester police officer pulled Joshua Diles over in the 1600 block of 37th Street NW. Diles had one headlight in his vehicle out.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Bruins' Nick Catalano commits to Augsburg

(ABC 6 News) -- Another Austin Bruin has decided where he'll go for college. Forward Nick Catalano is bound for Augsburg University in Minneapolis after spending the past two seasons with the bruins. This season, Catalano played in 61 games, scoring 13 goals and tallying 38 total points. The forward...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

