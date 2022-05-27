Surgeons team up with Limb Lab to give soldier a new prosthesis

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Area ReStore asked the community for help finding a beloved coin bank earlier this month. "We are heartbroken at the ReStore that Gerry the Giraffe is missing their best friend Alex the Alligator," a Facebook post by the Rochester Area ReStore reads. "...Alex and Gerry are fun coin banks that children come in and look forward to donating their change with, helping our mission of making sure everyone has a decent place to live. We understand that times are tough, but these banks don't hold enough change in them to make anyone rich; at most $60 a month between the two if we are fortunate. However, the fun memories these provide for grandchildren with their grandparents, kids with parents, and young people learning the importance of giving to those in need is immeasurable.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO