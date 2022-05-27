Dense Fog Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and east central Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern New Jersey...Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In east central Pennsylvania...Northampton. * WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1110 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Washington, Blairstown, Mendham, Stanhope, Netcong, Belvidere, Peapack And Gladstone, Oxford, Hope, and Chester. - This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 4 and 28. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO