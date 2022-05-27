Rancho High students get changes in graduation dress code

Making a difference to represent their culture and heritage.

A group of students at Rancho High School will be able to wear items showing their diverse backgrounds.

“It really shows that my grit and my strength went across a long way in this battle," said Marysol Rodriguez.

A battle to be able to show off her Hispanic heritage. Rodriguez will be able to wear her custom stole to her graduation ceremony at Rancho High School.

“I am a first-generation [immigrant] myself, and to see other students who are graduating first generation is awesome and it’s great,” she said.

She and a few other students had pushed to be able to wear items for graduation representing their culture, heritage, or identity. In the last few weeks, they attended school board meetings, made a petition, and protested.

Their voices were ultimately heard.

In an email sent to seniors, Rancho High School administrators said those items would be allowed and would be inspected at graduation rehearsal for approval. Rodriguez says it was a hard-fought victory.

“With perseverance and persistence and being with everything we needed to get done really made a difference,” she said.

A difference she hopes will inspire other students at other schools to make the same changes they’re seeking.

“When we make a difference," she said. "Take a step into the leap of faith, you can really make a difference."

The graduation ceremony for Rancho High School will be on June 1. Rodriguez plans on attending Nevada State College and majoring in business administration.