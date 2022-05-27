ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rancho High students get changes in graduation dress code

By Jeremy Chen
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVYKY_0frxQMIQ00

Making a difference to represent their culture and heritage.

A group of students at Rancho High School will be able to wear items showing their diverse backgrounds.

“It really shows that my grit and my strength went across a long way in this battle," said Marysol Rodriguez.

A battle to be able to show off her Hispanic heritage. Rodriguez will be able to wear her custom stole to her graduation ceremony at Rancho High School.

“I am a first-generation [immigrant] myself, and to see other students who are graduating first generation is awesome and it’s great,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Students protest over CCSD's graduation dress code

She and a few other students had pushed to be able to wear items for graduation representing their culture, heritage, or identity. In the last few weeks, they attended school board meetings, made a petition, and protested.

Their voices were ultimately heard.

In an email sent to seniors, Rancho High School administrators said those items would be allowed and would be inspected at graduation rehearsal for approval. Rodriguez says it was a hard-fought victory.

“With perseverance and persistence and being with everything we needed to get done really made a difference,” she said.

RELATED STORY: CCSD students continue to push for graduation dress code changes

A difference she hopes will inspire other students at other schools to make the same changes they’re seeking.

“When we make a difference," she said. "Take a step into the leap of faith, you can really make a difference."

The graduation ceremony for Rancho High School will be on June 1. Rodriguez plans on attending Nevada State College and majoring in business administration.

Comments / 3

Related
8newsnow.com

CCSD summer school starts May 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Clark County School District (CCSD) will offer multiple summer learning opportunities to accelerate students’ academic, social-emotional, and behavioral development, all free of charge. All Clark County schools will provide Summer Acceleration for students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12, from May 31 through June 17,...
KTLA.com

Volunteer group ‘Dads in Schools’ work for safe learning spaces

Las Vegas volunteer group Dads in Schools was formed with the goal of preventing school violence by having fathers and male role models present on school campuses. Founder Troy Martinez discusses the newly-formed organization in the days following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. This segment aired on KTLA Weekend...
UVALDE, TX
8newsnow.com

Community members paint mural to honor school shooting victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Community members came together on Sunday to paint 21 hearts on a large wall in the west valley. The mural faces the busy street near Charleston and Rainbow. Volunteers worked together to honor the memory of those lost to gun violence…. The mural, a tribute to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rancho High School#Nevada State College#Dress Code#School Principal#Highschool#Hispanic#Ccsd
Fox5 KVVU

Real-life Top Gun training happens in Northern Nevada

Law enforcement targets unsafe drivers during Summer's "100 Deadliest Days" Law enforcement is teaming up across Southern Nevada for an enforcement campaign over the Memorial Day weekend. Their goal is to get unsafe drivers off the roads and prevent fatal crashes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Travelers flying the friendly skies...
NEVADA STATE
US News and World Report

Nevada Student Says Anonymous Gun Tips Used to Bully Him

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A high school honors student in Nevada said in federal court that he’s being bullied by students and harassed by campus administrators who search him for a gun every time someone identifies him on a state hotline that invites anonymous reports of school threats.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
8newsnow.com

Nevada SPCA hosts fee-waived pet adoption Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada SPCA, in partnership with Findlay Toyota, is hosting a fee-waived pet adoption event on Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, May 28, and Monday, May 30, Findlay Toyota of Las Vegas will be covering pet adoption fees for pets aged 6 months and older. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Cowabunga Canyon celebrates grand opening in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas brewery CraftHaus partners with UNLV to serve new ale ‘Rebel Spirit’. Wyndee and Dave Forrest are alumni of UNLV’s school of Hospitality. When the couple were students, they said they didn’t know they’d eventually begin a career in the beer industry. Now the owners of CraftHaus have created the official beer of UNLV called Rebel Spirit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s a Memorial Day BBQ without the sides?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many valley residents will kick off the summer barbecue season this weekend. While you may already have your main dish decided, do you have a plan for the sides?. Chef Bruce Kalman at SoulBelly shows some sides that will steal the show and are budget-friendly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fremont Street motel to turn into homeless housing

The Folded Flag Foundation: Vegas nonprofit provides scholarship to families of the fallen. For many of us, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer but for some families it is a day filled with emotions. Gold Star families are families who have lost a loved one: a husband, a dad, a mom, a son, in service to our country.
HENDERSON, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy