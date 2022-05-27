Alec Baldwin announces death of his mother, 92, in heartfelt post

Alec Baldwin announced that his 92-year-old mother died Thursday in a heartfelt obituary he posted on Instagram.

Carol Baldwin, mom of the 64-year-old actor and his five siblings, died in Syracuse, New York — the same town where she was born and raised, went to college and met her husband.

Alec Baldwin posted side-by-side photos of his mom as a teen and later in life. He noted his mother’s devotion to breast cancer support and research funding after she survived the disease herself.

“My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too,” he said referring to her personal battle with breast cancer. “She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy.”

The Baldwin matriarch — who also has 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren — was born Carol Newcomb Martineau on Dec. 15, 1929.

She met her husband, Alexander Baldwin Jr., of Brooklyn, while they were both students at Syracuse University. They got married and had six children, who they raised on Long Island until Alexander Baldwin’s death, at age 55, in 1983.

Carol Baldwin then brought up the children as a single mother, taking a job in marketing research at a local mall when the youngest became a teenager.

In 1991, the mom of six was diagnosed with breast cancer. She beat the cancer and later helped launch the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund at Stony Brook University with support from the university’s president at the time. Some years later, a second chapter was started at SUNY Upstate University.

The combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for the cause, according to the obituary.

“We are all enormously proud of her accomplishments,” Alec Baldwin said.

Alec Baldwin’s niece Hailey Bieber shared his post to her Instagram stories with the caption: “We love you Grandma”.