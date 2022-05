Jerry Poe, age 77, of Arlington, Kentucky passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah. Mr. Poe was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 12, 1945 to the late Alec and Ailene Poe. He was a proud veteran who served in the United States Navy. Known as the “telephone man” Jerry worked for almost 30 years in Carlisle County for GTE which was later Verizon. After retirement, he would work for Majors Transportation as an over the road truck driver. Jerry also served as an EMT for Carlisle County and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. He was very musically inclined and played in several band when he was younger and also sang and played the piano at church. Jerry enjoyed camping and building hot rods, but his greatest joy was being a grandfather and great-grandfather and outstanding husband to his wife, Renita, who he loved more than life itself.

ARLINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO