Worthington Farmers Market

Every Memorial Day, Leasure-Blackston Post 239 of the American Legion sponsors the Worthington Memorial Day Parade and the Memorial Day Service. The parade starts at the American Legion Post and ends in Walnut Grove Cemetery at the Circle of Honor, where American Legion Post 239 holds their Memorial Day Service to honor our fallen veterans. The Service begins following the parade, which is approximately at noon. It is a touching site to see all of the flags marking over 1,300 Veteran’s grave sites in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Please join us for this special service to honor those who have given their lives to ensure freedom for all and experience the true meaning behind Memorial Day.

WORTHINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO