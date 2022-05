Ime Udoka may be his first season with the Celtics organization, but the Boston head coach knows the big-picture mindset long instilled in the franchise. So, with the Celtics advancing to the NBA Finals on Sunday following their Game 7 victory over the Miami Heat, Udoka didn’t want to get too carried away despite winning the Eastern Conference finals in his first year at the helm. Udoka acknowledged how it is an accomplishment for the Celtics, but it doesn’t mean they’ve achieved their ultimate goal.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO