BRADENTON BEACH – Four agencies responded to a suicide attempt by an armed man on May 24 on the erosion control groins at Cortez Beach known as Twin Piers. Responding to a 911 call at 12:26 p.m. about an attempted suicide in progress, Officer John Tsakiri and Lt. Lenard Diaz of the Bradenton Beach Police Department found a man sitting on the end of the pier with Manatee County Marine Rescue and EMS workers, according to their police report.

BRADENTON BEACH, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO