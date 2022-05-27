(WBTV) West Bloomfield School District Board of Education Meeting

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase, according to the latest report from the state Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That report shows 25,968 new cases for the period between May 19-25, which averages to 3,710 cases per day. These are a combined “confirmed” and “probable” case count, as the state no longer shows which ones are confirmed with a lab test and which ones are just suspected.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO