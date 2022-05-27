(WBTV) West Bloomfield School District Board of Education Meeting

PORT HURON, Mich. – A Plymouth native has been crowned as Miss Michigan and will move on to represent Michiganders at Miss USA 2022. 23-year-old Aria Hutchinson received the Miss Michigan tiara on May 28. The competition took place at the McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center, and she competed with 77 other candidates.
DETROIT – On Tuesday, a gunman walked into an elementary school outside San Antonio and killed 19 children and two teachers. This tragedy follows the Oxford High School school shooting that happened in our home state in late November. On Flashpoint, we discussed how divided the United States is...
Michigan State Police are looking for a family that is scamming other drivers at gas stations in Emmet County. A family is begging for money for gas and food for their children, and are offering victims fake jewelry in return for cash, according to Michigan State Police. Deputies say someone...
The Michigan Coalition for Freedom, a bipartisan, non-profit advocacy group, held the second of its Gubernatorial Values Forums Friday night in Marquette. Candidates Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Michael Markey Jr., and Douglas Levesque attended. Governor Gretchen Whitmer was invited, but did not attend. Neither did five Republican candidates who’s spots...
The number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase, according to the latest report from the state Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That report shows 25,968 new cases for the period between May 19-25, which averages to 3,710 cases per day. These are a combined “confirmed” and “probable” case count, as the state no longer shows which ones are confirmed with a lab test and which ones are just suspected.
Five Republican candidates for governor in Michigan will be kept off the state’s primary election ballot after the state Board of Canvassers deadlocked along party lines when determining the validity of the candidates’ signatures. The board’s two Republicans voted against the staff’s recommendations that the GOP candidates be...
Nineteen Michigan State troopers graduated from the 141st Trooper Recruit School Friday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. “I commend you on your admirable decision to serve in this noble profession, and to continue contributing to our great state by joining the ranks of the Michigan State Police…,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Public service is a calling that comes with great responsibility. I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day to keep us all safe in our homes and neighborhoods.”
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 30 from sunrise until noon in recognition of Memorial Day. “On Memorial Day, we remember the...
Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state. Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two of the leading candidates for the Republican nomination for Michigan governor said they will ask the courts to intervene after they were found ineligible for the August primary. The State Elections Bureau announced on May 23 it had found thousands of fraudulent signatures on petitions...
CARP LAKE, MICH. -- A popular Northern Michigan state park is in the running to be crowned the nation’s best state park for camping. The 10,000-acre Wilderness State Park at the tip of Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is among 20 nominees for a current USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice poll for Best State Park for RVing/Camping.
LANSING – Oakland County businessman Perry Johnson filed a challenge with the Michigan Court of Appeals on Friday to a state elections panel's action, which disqualifies him from the August primary ballot.
Johnson's suit requests expedited consideration and alleges the Michigan Board of State Canvassers failed in its "clear legal duty" to check each challenged signature...
MANITOU BEACH, Mich. (WILX) - The body of a man who drowned on Devil’s Lake was located by authorities Monday. Original Story: ‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident. According to authorities, divers were able to locate the man’s body...
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) - Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov is in danger of losing the round-the-clock medical care he has had since he nearly died in a 1997 limousine crash while celebrating the team’s championship. The disabled former defenseman is the public face of a predicament...
MILFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 6-year-old girl drowned in Kent Lake on Monday afternoon. Police responded to Martindale Beach in Kensington Metropark about a child who was missing around 5:30 p.m. "On the speaker they kept announcing how one kid after another went missing and everyone had been found...
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Michigan Education Trust (MET) program, and in honor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a $1.5 million tuition giveaway. According to the governor’s office, 100 winners will each receive $15,000 in prepaid tuition. “This life-changing giveaway is an awesome way to celebrate...
On Thursday, several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Bills covered everything from helping students become aware of the various post-graduation opportunities available to them (House Bill 4953) and making it easier for an owner of a towed vehicle to locate it (House Bill 4960).
Swimming in some areas of Lake Michigan is not advised this Memorial Day Weekend. The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around through Memorial Day due to 25 knot winds, 2 to 8 foot waves, rip currents, dense fog, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI – One man was killed and another man was hospitalized Saturday night after the two men crashed their motorcycles while driving near the Michigan-Ohio border. Michigan State Police responded to the fatal crash at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27, on Waldron Road near Territorial Road, which...
Comments / 0