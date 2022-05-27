ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(WBTV) West Bloomfield School District Board of Education Meeting

West Bloomfield School District Board of Education...

radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Forum Held In Marquettee; Whitmer Gets Zero Votes

The Michigan Coalition for Freedom, a bipartisan, non-profit advocacy group, held the second of its Gubernatorial Values Forums Friday night in Marquette. Candidates Ryan Kelley, Ralph Rebandt, Michael Markey Jr., and Douglas Levesque attended. Governor Gretchen Whitmer was invited, but did not attend. Neither did five Republican candidates who’s spots...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

COVID-19 Cases Rising Across Michigan, Upper Peninsula

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to increase, according to the latest report from the state Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That report shows 25,968 new cases for the period between May 19-25, which averages to 3,710 cases per day. These are a combined “confirmed” and “probable” case count, as the state no longer shows which ones are confirmed with a lab test and which ones are just suspected.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

19 Michigan State Troopers Graduate From 141st Trooper Recruit School

Nineteen Michigan State troopers graduated from the 141st Trooper Recruit School Friday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. “I commend you on your admirable decision to serve in this noble profession, and to continue contributing to our great state by joining the ranks of the Michigan State Police…,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Public service is a calling that comes with great responsibility. I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices our law enforcement officers make every day to keep us all safe in our homes and neighborhoods.”
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Orders Michigan Flags Lowered For Memorial Day

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 30 from sunrise until noon in recognition of Memorial Day. “On Memorial Day, we remember the...
Detroit News

Four Sears Hometown stores in Michigan to close

Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state. Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.
SEARS, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan state park in nationwide poll for best camping, RV spots

CARP LAKE, MICH. -- A popular Northern Michigan state park is in the running to be crowned the nation’s best state park for camping. The 10,000-acre Wilderness State Park at the tip of Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula is among 20 nominees for a current USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice poll for Best State Park for RVing/Camping.
The Detroit Free Press

Perry Johnson is 1st Michigan GOP candidate for governor to sue over ballot scandal

LANSING – Oakland County businessman Perry Johnson filed a challenge with the Michigan Court of Appeals on Friday to a state elections panel's action, which disqualifies him from the August primary ballot. Johnson's suit requests expedited consideration and alleges the Michigan Board of State Canvassers failed in its "clear legal duty" to check each challenged signature...
WILX-TV

Former Red Wing may lose care after Michigan insurance change

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) - Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov is in danger of losing the round-the-clock medical care he has had since he nearly died in a 1997 limousine crash while celebrating the team’s championship. The disabled former defenseman is the public face of a predicament...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

6-year-old girl drowns in Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark

MILFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 6-year-old girl drowned in Kent Lake on Monday afternoon. Police responded to Martindale Beach in Kensington Metropark about a child who was missing around 5:30 p.m. "On the speaker they kept announcing how one kid after another went missing and everyone had been found...
MILFORD, MI
manisteenews.com

Highlights from the bills that recently became law in Michigan

On Thursday, several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Bills covered everything from helping students become aware of the various post-graduation opportunities available to them (House Bill 4953) and making it easier for an owner of a towed vehicle to locate it (House Bill 4960).
fox2detroit.com

Lake Michigan beach alerts issued Memorial Day Weekend

Swimming in some areas of Lake Michigan is not advised this Memorial Day Weekend. The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around through Memorial Day due to 25 knot winds, 2 to 8 foot waves, rip currents, dense fog, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI

