Ashland, OR

Cut Weeds and Grasses Now! Southwest ODF expected to declare Fire Season June 1st.

ashland.or.us
 6 days ago

FIRE SEASON IN SOUTHWEST OREGON EXPECTED TO START JUNE 1ST. PLEASE CUT WEEDS AND GRASSES NOW!. The Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District is expected to start fire season in Jackson and Josephine Counties on Wednesday, June 1st. Fine fuels such as weeds and grasses are already...

www.ashland.or.us

Related
KTVL

Southern Oregon agencies gearing up with added resources as fire season begins

Southern Oregon — Fire season in Southern Oregon officially begins on Wednesday, and fire agencies across the Rogue Valley are preparing. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest district now has 26 fire engines staffed seven days a week, which is up from just three last year. That's in addition to extended dispatch hours and eight other supervisor and support positions, marking its largest increase in capacity in over twenty years.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 5/31 – Six KCSD Seniors Selected for Ford Family Foundation Scholarships; Fire Season Begins Tomorrow on Lands Protected by Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF)

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
sou.edu

Fire in Downtown Ashland Affects Community

On May 11, 2022, a fire broke out in the Ashland Plaza above Little Tokyo and Mountain Provisions, resulting in the destruction of two apartments and three offices. Luckily no one was harmed despite the damages caused to the buildings. One cat, Mimi, was rescued from the blaze by firefighters and returned to its owner.
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/30 Memorial Day – Jet Flyover Schedule, Eagle Point National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Boatnik Festival Highlights Today

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
EAGLE POINT, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Family fishing events June 4-5 during Free Fishing Weekend In Estacada, Eugene, Hebo, Forest Grove, Toledo, Silverton, Klamath Falls

SALEM, Ore.—Not only is fishing free in Oregon the weekend of June 4-5, ODFW and partners will bring all the gear you need to try it, too. With state Covid restrictions lifted, traditional Family Fishing events are back this year to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend the first weekend in June. At these events, ODFW staff, volunteers and partners provide all the fishing equipment (reels, rods, tackle, bait) and help teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land a fish and identify their catch in ponds specially stocked for the weekend.
FOREST GROVE, OR
KDRV

Plane crashes into Rogue River near Galice, Oregon

A small plane has crashed into the Rogue River near Galice, Oregon, a few miles down river from the town of Merlin. A call came in at 9:28 AM for an aircraft crash at Ennis Riffle Campground. No injuries were reported from the crash. the aircraft, a 2002 Van RV4...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Hiker dies in 300-foot fall near Brookings, Oregon

Nam Ing, 56, of Penngrove California, was hiking with friends at Natural Bridges Viewpoint when he slipped and fell to the rocks below, a distance of approximately 300 feet, according to Curry County Sheriff John Ward. Personnel for Curry County Sheriff’s department, OSP, Cal Ore Life Flight Ambulance, Brookings Fire,...
BROOKINGS, OR
kpic

Forecasters: Increased risk of sneaker waves along South Oregon Coast

COOS BAY, Ore. - The National Weather Service warned Monday of an increased risk of sneaker waves through Tuesday evening along the South Oregon Coast. From Reedsport south to the California border, beachgoers in Douglas, Coos and Curry co unties should use caution Monday evening and Tuesday, forecasters in Medford said.
REEDSPORT, OR
ijpr.org

Historic Talent garage gets money to rebuild after Almeda Fire

The garage was originally built in the 1920s and served as one of the first car service stations in the area. It stood for 96 years before being largely destroyed in the 2020 Almeda Fire. The fire devastated the towns of Talent and Phoenix, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.
TALENT, OR
oregontoday.net

Memorial Day Flyovers in Southern Oregon, May 30

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon. F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 30. 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore. 11:10 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore. 11:20 a.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore. 11:25 a.m. Collier H Buffington Memorial Park, Gold Beach, Ore. 11:40 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore. 12:00 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Medford, Ore. 12:05 p.m. Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Medford, Ore. 12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KXL

Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Rogue River near Merlin

MERLIN — No one was injured when a small aircraft crashed into the Rogue River near Ennis Riffle Campground on Galice Road around 9:30 on Tuesday, May 31. The 2002 VANS R-V-A plane's single-engine failed while flying over Hellgate Canyon. The pilot was able to make an emergency landing, safely gliding onto the Rogue River without any injuries. Both the pilot and the passenger safely climbed out of the aircraft.
MERLIN, OR
KTVL

Ashland ranch offers eco-friendly alternative to traditional burial practices

Ashland, Ore. — One of the many local Memorial Day events that took place Monday was a grounds tour at The Forest Conservation Burial Ground of Southern Oregon to teach guests all about natural burials and how they relates to land conservation. "With today being Memorial Day, we make...
KTVL

Ask 10: Brookings McKay's Market opening date delays

Brookings, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lisa None emailed in asking:. "McKay's Market in Brookings: What could possibly be taking so long for construction permits to be approved by Curry County? It was initially set to open Sept 2021 and here it is 8 months later. It's not like they are building a whole new building, they are moving into a site that was previously a grocery store so its remodeling."
BROOKINGS, OR
oregontoday.net

Quakes, May 30

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone Sunday, May 29. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5-magnitude quake was located just outside the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Port Orford, while the other was at the junction of the two fault lines, west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. There was also a third quake, a 2.9-magnitude, on land, east to southeast of Willow Ck, CA.
PORT ORFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG ANNOUNCES PASSING OF RETIRED K9 DORA

The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
ROSEBURG, OR
jacksonvillereview.com

Summer Thursdays at Hanley Farm – by Pam Sasseen

On behalf of the Jacksonville Review and its readers, we would like to sincerely thank Pam Sasseen for her 10+ years of bringing us “Focus on the Farm.” From day one, Pam has been an ardent supporter of Hanley Farm and the Hanley House and has played a major role in telling their respective stories. We wish Pam well as she retires from contributing this most-appreciated column and we thank her for supporting local history.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRASH TO TREASURE SALE TO BE HOSTED BY MASTER GARDENERS

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are hosting a Trash to Treasures sale on Saturday at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Street. The event will include furniture, books, appliances, gardening equipment, electronics, plants and much more. Proceeds will help support the many educational programs that Master Gardeners offer to home gardeners.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

