Albany, NY

Burnt Hills finishes dominant year with Class C title

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Burnt Hills girls lacrosse team had only lost three games all year playing a Suburban Council Slate. They looked to finish off their run with a Class C title against Albany Academy on Thursday.

The Spartans dominated from start to finish, cruising to a 17-7 win to secure the Class C title. “It’s kind of crazy,” said junior Ella Blessi. “I mean, we’ve been working all offseason for this, so our hard work definitely paid off, and we’re really excited for regionals and states.”

