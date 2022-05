Saturday, June 4, 2022, will be Booker T. Wiggins, Sr. Day in the City of Kinston, NC. This celebration of his 90th birthday and contributions to the Kinston community and surrounding areas includes a car parade, open to the community, on June 4th at 1:00 pm. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at St. Paul United Holy Church on Tower Hill Road, immediately following the 11:00 am service, there will be a celebration dinner. Community members are invited to join the car parade which will be led by the Kinston Fire and Police Departments.

KINSTON, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO