Memphis shines on the Spring Fling track, with Central leading the way

Thursday’s event at Dean A. Hayes Stadium was officially the Class AAA state track and field championship meet. However, it could well have been called the Memphis Invitational.

Led by a record-setting performance from Central’s 800-meter relay team, Shelby County athletes put on a performance for the ages as Spring Fling track competition wrapped up on what turned out to be a beautiful evening after a soggy start.

It certainly was beautiful for the Warriors. Coach Rashad Haynes’ boys squad won the team championship in dominating fashion, scoring 112 points to outdistance runner-up Daniel Boone by a whopping 48 points. It’s the first state championship for the Warriors since 2017, and the most points scored by the winner of the largest public-school classification since the classes were separated in 1980.

Leading Central’s hit parade — as usual — was Jordan Ware. A state runner-up last year in both the 100 and the 200, the junior left no doubt as he won both races this time, finishing in 10.62 seconds and 21.28, respectively. Considering the headwinds that stuck around after heavy rain hit the Murfreesboro area earlier in the day, it was a special performance and one that Ware seemed to relish.

“First of all, I was just so nervous,” he said following the 100. “I was like, ‘What if I slip? What if I don’t get a good push?’ But I just had to block out all that negative energy. Go hard and see what I’m capable of — 10.62? I’m like, ‘Wow.’ I’m proud of myself.

“You can’t control the weather but don’t let it alter your mind ... the goal is to win. That’s the way we viewed it.”

Ware also anchored his school’s 400 relay team — featuring Tyler Bell, Quincy Briggs and Jeremiah Patton — that finished first in 41.58. The real show, however, came in the 800 relay, as Patton, Dohnovan Hunt, Briggs and Ware set the state record with a time of 1:24.93.

That broke the mark of 1:26.01 set by Southwind in 2012 — or depending on how you look at it, the mark held by the Warriors themselves. Competing in March at the Clyde Littlefield Relays in Austin, the Warriors ran a 1:24.95. That time isn’t recognized as a record, however, because it wasn’t accomplished on a Tennessee track.

They left no doubt Thursday, and did it with Patton, a sophomore, subbing in for Bell, who was busy with several events of his own.

“He was born for this team,” Hunt said.

Added Patton: “Coach just told me to be patient (and) make sure I drive and it would all work out.”

Briggs maintains his team can do better. All through the season, Central has been working on its exchanges and even after setting a record, the senior wasn’t quite satisfied.

“That was terrible,” he said. “Honestly, (exchange) three was bad. Four was rocky but three was real bad.”

There was nothing bad about Zavien Wolfe’s day. The junior was the other big individual winner for Central, taking first place in the long jump (22 feet, 5 inches) and the triple jump (46-4.75). Those results came after he had placed second in the decathlon at the start of the week.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” said Wolfe, who did not qualify for state last year. “I’ve been waiting for this my whole track career. I’m satisfied that I got the marks I did but I feel like I could have done better, could have executed better. I don’t think my second phase (in the triple jump) was as good as it should have been.”

Central’s girls came close to joining the boys team, but ended up in second place behind Brentwood, which led 60-59 heading into the 1,600-meter relay and salted the competition away by finishing second in that one.

Still, it was a strong showing for the Warriors girls team, and for Denver Winters in particular. She won the 300 hurdles in 45.05 and led a Memphis sweep of the top four spots. Southwind’s Voniyah Plez took second, followed by Central’s Laci Johnson and White Station’s Cassidy Davis.

Winters ran the third leg on the 400 and 800 relay teams, which won in 47.84 and 1:42.05, respectively. Like Patton, Winters was a substitute, filling in for the injured Cameron Wilson. But she fit in seamlessly with partners Dior Carney, Kia Dunn and Jaitlyn Ware, Jordan’s sister.

Said Dunn: “I love it. We worked so hard to get here and actually being able to accomplish (winning) after all the meets we’ve had and the injuries, one just (Wednesday). We had to get an alternate and it was her first day.”

Winters added eight more points with a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles. That one was won by White Station’s Ramya King in 14.99. The senior said her victory came after a long talk with the man upstairs and a nerve-wracking wait before the starter’s gun went off.

“This was a really big moment for me,” she said. “Last year, I false-started and (Thursday) two people before me false-started so I was really nervous. I prayed real hard, prayed from the time I walked over to the time the gun went off. One long, stretched-out prayer, me talking to God and having a good old conversation. Letting him know this was all I wanted and I wouldn’t ask for anything else.”

White Station had another winner in Courtland Noble; the junior won the 400 in 47.39 to finish ahead of Bartlett’s Xavier Haley and Alec Reed of Germantown.

“I think I could have run a better time but state champion, I can’t be mad,” he said. “I’ve been working on everything (since the sectional meet). I had to get better at every single aspect of the race in order to stand right here and be a champion.”

The only repeat champion from the area was Southwind’s Nyla Blackmon, who won the 200 in 24.51 after earlier finishing second in the 100. The victory from the Austin Peay signee marks the eighth straight year a local girl has won the 200. Whitehaven’s Maia McCoy won three times (2013-15), as did Whitehaven’s Kirstin Jones (2016-19).

“That was the plan,” Blackmon said of her repeat win. “I tried to get out pretty quickly, accelerate and push through the last 120 of the race. It’s pressure but at the same time, you just have to get out here and run.”

Bartlett’s Kylan Bernard could probably relate. The 2021 winner in the 110 hurdles placed third in that event, but ended his high school career on a high note as he won the 300 hurdles in 38.14. Once again, it was a mad Memphis dash to the finish as Central’s Hunt was a narrow runner-up, with Morcellous Harris, yet another Central athlete, in third.

“Very tough,” Bernard said about having to bounce back from his disappointment in the 110. “He (winner Jakobe Tharpe of Rockvale) came out of nowhere this year so kudos to him. He’s a great hurdler but so am I, and wanted to show everybody that I could compete. I didn’t win the first so I had to get the 300.”

The day was nearly a disappointment for Terrick Johnson. The Whitehaven senior and the defending champion in the 400 appeared to hit the wall in that race, ending up seventh. He also competed in the 800 and didn’t even finish that one, pulling up and walking gingerly as he left the track.

But he turned in probably the performance of the day as he anchored Whitehaven’s victory in the 1,600 relay in the last race of the day. Whitehaven was in third place when he got the baton, but he managed to do what no one else could: catch Central. Johnson overcame the speedy Briggs in the final few strides to win it for his team in 3:21.88.

That one prompted at least one “Whoop That Trick” chant from a fan in the stands. The competition may have been in Murfreesboro, but the day was Memphis-made.

Tennis championships on the line Friday

Athletes from Collierville, Lausanne and St. George’s will be competing for championships Friday as Spring Fling action concludes at the Adams Tennis Center.

In Division 1-AA boys, Ranjay Arul of Collierville will look to be the first repeat public school champion from Shelby County in 40 years when he takes on Ravenwood’s Patrick Delves. The doubles title is also in play for the Dragons as Ajay Arul, Ranjay’s twin brother, teams with Tristan Kelly to take on Hume-Fogg twins Oliver and Samuel Craddock.

Lausanne is guaranteed to have a singles champion in Division 2-A, with top-seeded Dany Hamze faces Nate Wittke in the final. The Lynx doubles team of Lee Harris and Michael Vargas squares off against Collegedale’s Ryan Lopez and Adam Svensden.

In D2-A girls, Aleyla Wooten of St. George’s will play Allie Faulkner of Christ Academy of Knoxville. In doubles, the Gryphons’ team of Allison Smith and Sienna Lightman will face Blair Driver and Brilee Davis from University School of Jackson.

Boys matches begin at 9 a.m., with girls matches set for 11 a.m.