Jerry is a Senior Structural Engineer licensed in Hawaii and California, with over thirty-eight years of professional experience specializing in infrastructure projects that include long-standing working relationships with the BWS, C&C of Honolulu, and Hawaii DOT. He has worked on over 200 Water and Wastewater projects and has received numerous Outstanding Performance Reviews from the BWS. Jerry was the Project Manager for the $300M Covanta third boiler addition to the H-Power plant in Kapolei.

KAPOLEI, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO