Just one of the Willow Creek greeting committee! #willowcreekwinery #willowcreekwinerynj #vineyard #farm #wildecockwine #duck…

HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY! I hope that Everyone is having a FUN and Safe Holiday weekend! PLEASE don’t forget the reason for this holiday. THANK YOU to ALL Vets! Sea Bass action is good but not many Keepers. The Drumfishing is still in Full swing and we have seats available on ALL weekday Drum Trips as well as a few open seats on the Saturday nights. Only a few weeks left for Drum! Don’t miss out, Plan your trip NOW! Monday 5/30/22 is Very light, so if you are interested, call (609)884-3421 to reserve seats TODAY! I hope to see all of you again for a day or evening on the water and your chance at some of the action. Check these guys out…and Get to the SEA STAR III.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO