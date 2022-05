Fun Fact Friday: Eastern Wood-Pewees are small, unassuming flycatchers of clearings and forest edges. They’re similar in size to Eastern Phoebes, and Alder, Willow, and Acadian Flycatchers – though they’re grayer and have noticeably longer wings. If you catch a glimpse of one from the front, you’ll also notice a distinct pattern: a gray breast broken in the middle by a lighter throat and belly, lending it a vested appearance. The easiest way to identify a Pewee, though, is by its call – a plaintive, whistled pee-a-wee (from which this little bird derives its name).

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO