Celtics Focused on Eastern Conference, Not NBA Finals: 'You don't want any feelings of regret. We have a chance to do something special'

The 2022 NBA Draft is less than a month away, and while the Philadelphia 76ers currently do not hold a draft pick, the expectation is that come draft night, the 23rd pick will be the Sixers’ to make. Should that be the case, the next question is who the team will draft with said pick. In a series of Draft profiles for prospects who may interest the 76ers, the first player up is Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO