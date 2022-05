Wheeling, W. Va. - Throughout the summer, we are taking a look back at some of the most exciting games of the 2021-2022 Wheeling Athletics season with our Saturday Game Rewinds. For our week two game, we are looking back at one of the most exciting moments of the season that happened on a cold December day inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center. The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team was locked in a battle with West Virginia Wesleyan and was in search of their second straight Mountain East Conference (MEC) win of the season. It would come down to the wire as one shot turned what would have been a devastating loss into a big boost for a young team.

