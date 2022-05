Dennis Bergman, 81, of Stratford, died in his home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Visitation will be on Monday, May 30, 2022, from 5-7 PM at Stratford Lutheran Church in Stratford. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the Stratford Lutheran Church, with Pastor Alex Zenk officiating. The family has chosen Boman Funeral Home (www.bomanfh.com) to care for their needs.

