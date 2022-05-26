City Schedule for Memorial Day

DES MOINES, IOWA – Thursday, May 26, 2022 – In observation of the Memorial Day holiday, Des Moines City Administration Buildings will be closed on Monday, May 30 and reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 31.

Additionally, there will be no collection of garbage, yard waste or recycling on Monday, May 30. For all residents, collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week (Tuesday through Saturday). For more information, call the Des Moines Public Works Customer Service Center at (515) 283-4950 or visit DSM.city/HolidaySchedule.

Contact

Al Setka

Chief Communications Officer, City Manager’s Office

(515) 283-4057

AMSetka@dmgov.org

