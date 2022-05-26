City Schedule for Memorial Day

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DES MOINES, IOWA – Thursday, May 26, 2022 – In observation of the Memorial Day holiday, Des Moines City Administration Buildings will be closed on Monday, May 30 and reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 31.

Additionally, there will be no collection of garbage, yard waste or recycling on Monday, May 30. For all residents, collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week (Tuesday through Saturday). For more information, call the Des Moines Public Works Customer Service Center at (515) 283-4950 or visit DSM.city/HolidaySchedule.

Al Setka

Chief Communications Officer, City Manager’s Office

(515) 283-4057

AMSetka@dmgov.org

The City of Des Moines is Iowa's capital city and our 17 departments serve more than 214,000 residents and 52 neighborhood associations.

Des Moines continuously improves neighborhoods, public safety and quality of life by offering exceptional city services and reliable infrastructure while fostering an involved and compassionate community for all who visit and live in Des Moines.

