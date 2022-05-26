ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Superintendent Resigns, Acting Head Named

 6 days ago

Holtzman takes job in Beaver Co.; father says board’s behavior ‘forced him out’. Less than a year after being signed to a new five-year contract, the superintendent of McKeesport Area School District has resigned to take a job in another district. At Wednesday’s meeting, the school board...

Charter School Tuition Gets Statewide Attention

Districts want relief from fees; charters say districts don’t appreciate the need. With charter school tuition payments rising faster than enrollments, public school districts are asking the Pennsylvania state legislature for relief. According to Pennsylvania’s quarter-century-old law, charter schools do not charge students tuition. Instead, the majority of charter...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Write-in candidate wins Democratic primary to run for 55th District state House seat

A retired corporate executive has won the Democratic primary to run for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives seat in the 55th District. Westmoreland County elections officials Tuesday issued a precertification of results from the May primary that included more than 600 write-in votes for Scott Gauss of Murrysville in the state House race. Gauss, 69, will face Republican Jill Cooper in November.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Commonwealth Court upholds ruling blocking Pittsburgh assault weapons ban

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania upheld a ruling blocking Pittsburgh's assault weapons ban.According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the state Commonwealth Court upheld an Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas ruling on Friday.The court found the city violated state law when it passed a package of gun control ordinances after the Tree of Life mass shooting, the Post-Gazette reports. Some of the laws banned assault weapons.State law prohibits municipalities from regulating guns. In a statement to the Post-Gazette, Mayor Ed Gainey said the city will appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court. "Our city took action after the horrendous, anti-Semitic massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue, and the ordinances we passed can save lives," Gainey said. "Despite a devastating spike in gun violence throughout the Commonwealth and the nation, the Pennsylvania General Assembly has not acted to make our communities safer."  
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Four local counties at ‘high’ COVID-19 community level

PITTSBURGH — Four Southwestern Pennsylvania counties are back at the “high” community transmission level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Westmoreland counties wear masks indoors in public. They also encourage everyone to stay up to date on vaccines, and get tested immediately if experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms.
YourErie

Progress being made on PA’s first double teardrop roundabouts

Progress on Pennsylvania’s first double teardrop roundabouts is moving forward. PennDOT crews continue to work on the roundabouts located near Route 18 and Interstate 90 in Girard Township. This is part of a multi-year project to restore nearly 28 miles of Interstate 90 in 10 years. The teardrop design appears on either side of the […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
lebomag.com

Random meeting in the cemetery

A cemetery is an unlikely place to meet new people. Yet there we were—my husband and I—at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, on a brisk, sunny March afternoon, paying our respects to his dearly departed family members, when we struck up a conversation with another visitor to the graveyard, an amiable woman named Janet Thomas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Happenings for May 30, 2022, in Plum, Oakmont

Plum Borough’s SummerFest 2022 is scheduled from June 23-25 at Larry Mills Park, Fontana Drive. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The festival features food trucks, games plus fireworks on Saturday. Free round-trip shuttle service from Amplify...
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel County teacher resigns after alleged inappropriate behavior with a student

(WTRF) The Wetzel County Board of Education has accepted the resignation of a teacher after alleged allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student. English teacher Drew Schmalz submitted his resignation on Friday and it was accepted by the board in a closed-door special session Wednesday morning. The inappropriate conduct allegedly took place on a school trip to […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Woman Pleads Guilty To Medicaid Fraud

A Cranberry woman is facing up to a decade in prison for her role in a large conspiracy to defraud Pennsylvania’s Medicaid Program. 53-year-old Arlinda Moriarty entered a guilty plea in federal court last week to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud, engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts in a health care matter, and aggravated identity theft.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Hospital Honored For High Level Of Care

Butler Memorial Hospital is receiving recognition for their maternity ward. Newsweek magazine recently named the hospital to their list of Best Maternity Hospitals in 2022. The list is composed after evaluating a nationwide online survey, patient surveys, and other medical performance indicators. This is the third straight year that Butler...
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

PolkaFest returns to Johnstown in June for 3-day event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — PolkaFest is back! The three-day event will take place at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown from June 3-5. PolkaFest features some of the best bands across the country, along with favorites from Central Pennsylvania and a variety of polka styles: german, country and rock. A full schedule of bands will […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Death of child investigation underway in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after police say that a child died after being taken to the hospital for a choking hazard. According to state troopers, they responded to a call to a home on First Street in Everett at around 9:16 p.m. May 28 for a report of a child […]
MyChesCo

Florida Man Charged with Operating a “Grandparent Scam” in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Florida has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, announced United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung. The two-count Indictment, returned on May 19, named Adrian Orozco Perez, 25, currently detained...

