If you were among the thousands of families who took part in the annual Postal Food Drive, your effort made a big difference in helping those in need along the Lakeshore. Area families collectively donated 47,549 pounds of food to support local hunger relief. The annual Postal Food Drive is part of the National Association of Letter Carriers’ “Stamp Out Hunger” campaign, which collects tens of thousands of pounds of food each year to supply local food assistance efforts.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO