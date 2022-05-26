Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for May 26-June 1, 2022

The State of Tennessee invites applications from qualified individuals for the position of Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI, an independent agency of state government, is the primary criminal investigative agency for Tennessee. The TBI, upon request of the District Attorney General, is responsible for investigating crimes at the request of District Attorneys General as well as assisting local law enforcement in major and technical investigations. The TBI has original jurisdiction to conduct investigations into illegal drugs, victimization of children by computer or other electronic devices, human trafficking, fugitives, public corruption, official misconduct, organized crime, domestic terrorism, Medicaid fraud, fire and explosives, and patient abuse. The Director is responsible for administering the Bureau as its chief executive officer and oversees an annual budget of over $123 million. The bureau consists of more than 700 employees statewide, of which approximately two-thirds are commissioned law enforcement officers. TBI is organized into eight major divisions: the Criminal Investigation Division, the Drug Investigation Division, the Forensic Services Division, the Technology and Innovation Division, the Administrative Services Division, the Training Division, the Criminal Justice Information Services Division, and the Medicaid Fraud Control Division. Learn more about the TBI at www.tn.gov/tbi. The director is appointed by the governor from a list of three nominees submitted by a five-member nominating commission. The director serves for a term of six (6) years from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2028.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO