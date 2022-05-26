Avon: 130 Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This was the first Memorial Day in two years– that many are saying feels like a true return to normal: the parades, the bar-be-ques, and togetherness. Even with higher costs all around, the public it seemed– just wanted to get out. Martin Paz and his buddies were playing frisbee– they haven’t […]
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Apple Cinema will replace the existing Pittsford Cinema in the fall of 2022. The existing cinema will be closing on Sunday, June 9. The company will be renovating the current 27,452 sq. ft. space to include 8 screens, a full kitchen, deluxe seating, 4K projection, and Dolby ATMOS sound.
Even though it was a holiday weekend, New York State Troopers were busy conducting an underage drinking sting in a Western New York County. The operation resulted in one store employee being arrested. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Troopers executed an 'Underage Drinking Enforcement Initiative' in Cattaraugus County. Troopers tried to buy alcohol at 15 establishments, with one employee violating New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, Section 65- Prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State will suspend its 16-cent gas tax and Monroe and Livingston Counties will reduce the county tax tacked on to gasoline purchases by 8 cents starting Wednesday. Both will stay in effect until the end of the year. The relief will begin as...
Police say a Dundee man was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Joey Johnston, 59, of Dundee for operating while having a suspended registration. Johnston was observed operating a vehicle on Maiden Lane in Penn Yan while having a suspended...
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced its Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction will be held online from June 15 to June 22. The dates for the auction were approved by County Legislators on Monday. The County will be selling over 100 parcels of real estate from all over Steuben County, including Bath, Corning, […]
CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Memorial Day heat brought hundreds of people out to Ontario Beach Park Monday. Some people said today was the busiest they've seen it since the pandemic started. While some were gathered in large groups and mingling, others said they made sure to social distance.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester's Memorial Day parade features marching bands, dance groups, and messages about remembering fallen soldiers. The parade started at the intersection of East and Alexander at 10:30 a.m. and it will end at the D&C Digital building at the corner of North Clinton and Main Street. A marching with members in their military uniform marched down East Avenue with drums, tubas, and trombones. Marching bands from local school districts also participated.
At the start of Memorial Day Weekend, Ryan Macdonald, a resident of Clinton Street Road, Stafford, installed a giant 20x30 foot flag on the silo of the barn on the farm. Photos submitted by Marty Macdonald.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A task force dedicated to getting dirt bikes and ATVs off Rochester's street is having an impact. For the last month, the Rochester Police Traffic Enforcement Unit has been tasked by the police chief on cracking down on these illegal vehicles. The head of the...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say they were called to treat a man who had been shot in the face on Monday. The incident happened in the area of Lake and Ravine Avenues around 11:30 Monday morning. Police say that upon arrival they found a 38-year-old man with obvious...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — We'll find out the name for the Seneca Park Zoo's newest member on Wednesday. Zoo officials will join Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to unveil the baby giraffe calf's name. It was born just about a month ago.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Falcon Cam has shared photos showing the Peregrine Falcon couple on the Times Square Building working together to feed their three babies. Neander, the father of the baby falcons, can be seen bringing back pieces of meat in his beak for his partner, Nova, to give to their offspring. A post from Falcon Cam said that Nova is the only one feeding the babies but Neander is often in the nesting box during mealtime and "watches intently". Once the falcons are older, Nova may allow their father a turn to feed them.
