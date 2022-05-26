ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, NY

Avon: 130 Genesee Street

 6 days ago

AVON: 130 Genesee Street. June...

www.gvpennysaver.com

News 8 WROC

Memorial Day hits the beach: Local parks ‘awash’ with crowds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This was the first Memorial Day in two years– that many are saying feels like a true return to normal: the parades, the bar-be-ques, and togetherness. Even with higher costs all around, the public it seemed– just wanted to get out. Martin Paz and his buddies were playing frisbee– they haven’t […]
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Avon, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Troopers Bust One Person In Underage Drinking Sting

Even though it was a holiday weekend, New York State Troopers were busy conducting an underage drinking sting in a Western New York County. The operation resulted in one store employee being arrested. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Troopers executed an 'Underage Drinking Enforcement Initiative' in Cattaraugus County. Troopers tried to buy alcohol at 15 establishments, with one employee violating New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, Section 65- Prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.
FingerLakes1.com

Dundee man ticketed in Penn Yan

Police say a Dundee man was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Joey Johnston, 59, of Dundee for operating while having a suspended registration. Johnston was observed operating a vehicle on Maiden Lane in Penn Yan while having a suspended...
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County sets dates for property tax auction

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced its Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction will be held online from June 15 to June 22. The dates for the auction were approved by County Legislators on Monday. The County will be selling over 100 parcels of real estate from all over Steuben County, including Bath, Corning, […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Memorial Day at the beach

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Memorial Day heat brought hundreds of people out to Ontario Beach Park Monday. Some people said today was the busiest they've seen it since the pandemic started. While some were gathered in large groups and mingling, others said they made sure to social distance.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Parade down East Ave features marching bands and messages for veterans

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester's Memorial Day parade features marching bands, dance groups, and messages about remembering fallen soldiers. The parade started at the intersection of East and Alexander at 10:30 a.m. and it will end at the D&C Digital building at the corner of North Clinton and Main Street. A marching with members in their military uniform marched down East Avenue with drums, tubas, and trombones. Marching bands from local school districts also participated.
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized with injuries to his face

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police say they were called to treat a man who had been shot in the face on Monday. The incident happened in the area of Lake and Ravine Avenues around 11:30 Monday morning. Police say that upon arrival they found a 38-year-old man with obvious...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Name for baby giraffe will be announced Wednesday

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — We'll find out the name for the Seneca Park Zoo's newest member on Wednesday. Zoo officials will join Monroe County Executive Adam Bello to unveil the baby giraffe calf's name. It was born just about a month ago.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Lake Avenue assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating what they call an assault along Lake Avenue and Ravine Avenue. Officers were called to the area shortly before noon Monday for reports of a man shot in the face. They found a 38-year-old man who had not been shot, but who was bleeding from the head. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester falcon couple works together to feed babies

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Falcon Cam has shared photos showing the Peregrine Falcon couple on the Times Square Building working together to feed their three babies. Neander, the father of the baby falcons, can be seen bringing back pieces of meat in his beak for his partner, Nova, to give to their offspring. A post from Falcon Cam said that Nova is the only one feeding the babies but Neander is often in the nesting box during mealtime and "watches intently". Once the falcons are older, Nova may allow their father a turn to feed them.
ROCHESTER, NY

Community Policy