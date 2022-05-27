ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Indian shares end higher on global optimism, IT stocks rally

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xx3v_0frvl4t400

BENGALURU, May 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled over 1% higher on Friday, led by gains in information technology stocks, as strong U.S. retail earnings outlook and waning concerns about overly aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks lifted sentiment globally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) settled up 1.13% at 6,352.45 and posted a 0.6% gain for the week, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) closed 1.17% higher at 54,884.66 and added 1.1% this week.

Most major Nifty sub-indexes also ended higher, buoyed by a 2.54% rise in IT stocks (.NIFTYIT). Pandemic-favourite technology stocks have recently come under pressure, with the Nifty sub-index falling nearly 10% so far in May, in its eighth straight weekly loss.

Soaring inflation, supply-chain issues and the hit from the Ukraine war will bring an end to the growth boom India's IT services industry enjoyed during the pandemic, J.P.Morgan analysts had warned earlier this month. read more

Technology stocks led the post-pandemic rally in India, as well as the fall, said Harendra Kumar, managing director at Elara Securities.

"Technical support comes in after some correction and that's one factor at play," he said.

Global stocks rose, with the MSCI world equities index (.MIWD00000PUS) gaining 0.38% on a more upbeat earnings view.

In India, aluminium and copper manufacturer Hindalco Industries (HALC.NS) rose as much 4.7%, after its March-quarter profit after tax doubled from a year earlier.

Solid waster collecting firm Antony Waste Handling Cell (ANTO.NS) soared 20% to a five-week high after it posted higher March-quarter profit.

Logistics firm Dehlivery (DELH.NS) settled up 8.35% after it said it had been granted a U.S. patent for its proprietary technology product.

Among the few losers, Nifty's energy sub-index (.NIFTYENR) closed down 0.97%, dragged lower by a 5.6% drop in natural gas explorer and producer Gail Ltd (GAIL.NS) after it reported March quarter results.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Wall Street thinks the only thing that will save the stock market is a 'Fed pause' — but 3 things would need to happen first for the central bank to stop tightening

The stock market won't find its bottom until the Federal Reserve pauses its current tightening cycle, the consensus on Wall Street seems to be. For the Fed to pause hiking interest rates, it needs to see lower gas prices, inflation, and GDP growth, according to Stifel. Stocks will bottom "when...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Technology Stocks#Stock#Global Stocks#Bengaluru#Nse Nifty#Nsei#Bsesn#Niftyit#Elara Securities#Msci#Hindalco Industries
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil tumbles on global economic worries, strong dollar

Oil prices tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. Brent crude fell $1.83, or 1.7%, to $104.11 per barrel, after slipping to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Excelerate Energy Inc EE. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer believes Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG is a buy. When asked about Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, he said, "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy