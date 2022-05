Dallas came into the Wasco Animal Shelter as a stray. The female wirehaired terrier mix is about 3 years old. She is great with staff and other dogs, but has only been tested with large dogs. At the time, it is unknown if Dallas is house/crate trained. Dogs are not tested with children and cats; her behavior towards cats and children is unknown. Dallas will be available for adoption on May 19.

4 DAYS AGO