On Thursday, June 2, the City of Tehachapi will hold the first Tehachapi Farmers Market for the summer of 2022. "We love to showcase our downtown Tehachapi businesses, and the Farmers Market is a reason for our community to come down and not only see what is on display at the Farmers Market but also all of our businesses in downtown. Come out, buy some fresh produce, enjoy the live music, and then stop by and grab dinner and a movie from one of our small businesses," said Greg Garrett City Manager.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO