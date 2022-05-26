ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Volunteer Fireman's Association gives donations and headdress to local high schools

The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman's Association presented individuals at Volunteer and Cherokee high...

Student-led collection drive will benefit local girls

Students in the Free.Period Club recently completed a community-wide donation drive to collect feminine hygiene products for girls in need. The donation drive was a partnership with the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department and the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department. Students promoted the donation drive by recording a public...
KINGSPORT, TN
Sullivan County Schools summer feeding program starts Thursday

BLOUNTVILLE — Free breakfast and lunch for those 18 and younger will be available at four Sullivan County Schools campuses for much of next month, starting Thursday, June 2 through Thursday, June 30. Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick up at the sites below, all from 9...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
STOP THE BLEED kits distributed to Scott County schools

Holston Valley Medical Center’s trauma center, as part of its ongoing community safety and outreach efforts, has supplied Scott County Public Schools with STOP THE BLEED kits. The kits were delivered to the following schools Friday: Gate City High, Scott County Career Technical Center, Rye Cove High, Twin Springs...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Carter County School Board approves FY 22-23 Budget, sets dates for selecting new director of schools

ELIZABETHTON — During a special called meeting on Tuesday, the Carter County School Board approved a budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year that would provide a 3% pay increase for teachers and a 4% increase for paraprofessionals. The motion was made by Board Chairman Tony Garland and seconded by Dylan Hill. The motion was approved by a 6-2 vote, with Danny Ward and Keith Bowers Sr. voting against the motion.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Mother files $2.5 million lawsuit against Hawkins County BOE

CHURCH HILL — The mother of an eighth-grader at Church Hill Middle School has filed a federal lawsuit against the Hawkins County Board of Education, claiming he was “regularly subjected to a pervasive, racially-hostile school environment.”. The student’s mother, Erika Qualls, is seeking an injunction against the school...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Virtual Academy Celebrates Its Inaugural Year

The Johnson City Virtual Academy is celebrating its successful first year, demonstrating the need for alternative learning opportunities for students. With the pandemic came the sudden necessity to provide alternative learning environments for students. According to George Laoo, the principal of the Johnson City Virtual Academy (JCVA), the desire to have alternative options for students has been there for a long time, but the pandemic was the push that was needed to make it a reality.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Washington County introduces text-to-911

JONESBOROUGH — Washington County residents now have the ability to reach 911 emergency dispatchers on their mobile phone or device through text. The text-to-911 program is meant to be used by those with hearing impairments or in situations where speaking may place an individual in danger. The program was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Rev. Dr. David L. Gilbert

NORTON, VA – The Rev. Dr. David L. Gilbert, 77, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence in Norton. He was born July 5, 1944, in Maryville, Tn. and was a graduate of Greenback High School. He received his B.A. from the University of Tennessee after becoming a medic in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1969. He began speaking in church at Meadow Methodist and assisting Mrs. Kirby for two years at Pleasant Hill. In 1963 his district superintendent appointed him to his own church, Sweetwater Parrish. He attended Candler School of Theology at Emory University with a Master of Divinity. He became an elder in the Holston Conference serving churches in Tennessee and Virginia. During his ministry he received his Doctor of Divinity from Drew University.
NORTON, VA
Editorial: Commissioners go to bat for Sullivan Gardens

"Listening to customers isn't just hearing about their problems. It's not picking up the phone or answering the ringing bell at your service desk," says Hubspot.com, which focuses on marketing and sales. "Listening to customers is about connecting with them. It involves paying close attention to their needs and understanding how you can help them achieve their goals."
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Elizabethton remembers on Memorial Day

ELIZABETHTON — Carter Countians who were killed in action in the nation’s wars were remembered at an 11 a.m. ceremony hosted by the Elizabethton-Carter County Veterans War Memorial on Memorial Day. A good-sized crowd gathered around the grounds to observe and remember. One of the most movement parts...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Minding Your Business: Boone Lake adds more than just water to the region this summer

Summer is well underway. It’s time we enjoy the region in all its robust, green, mountainous glory. Below are a few events to mark on your calendar this month. • The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Father’s Day themed Shop and Hop on Thursday, June 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. with extended store hours, refreshments, special deals and more.
KINGSPORT, TN
Editorial: Thank you for making Kingsport beautiful

Each year from May to September, Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Boehm Landscape Inc. strive to recognize properties that set positive examples for beautification and cleanliness. Keep Kingsport Beautiful has divided the city into territories and has a volunteer for each of these areas pick a winning property each month that...
KINGSPORT, TN
Sophia Carter is the 2022 Johnson City Press scholarship recipient

Sophia Carter, pictured above, is this year’s recipient of the $500 Johnson City Press/Six Rivers Media Journalism Scholarship. Carter was the editor for Science Hill High School’s student newspaper, the Hilltopper Herald, and she maintained a 4.0 GPA in high school. She plans to double major in journalism...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Hunter Wright reflects on Kingsport’s role in winning World War II

KINGSPORT — A packed house filled the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce to hear Hunter Wright (Kingsport mayor from 1985-1995) reflect on the city’s role in winning World War II. The fledgling city of industries was only 26 years old with a population of 14,000 extending from Fairview Avenue...
KINGSPORT, TN
Leon Gladson

ROGERSVILLE - Leon Gladson, age 96, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home. Mr. Gladson, along with his daughter, Debbie, was the owner of Gladson’s, Inc. dba Rod Armstrong’s Department Store. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Marine Corps. Mr. Gladson was recognized as Kentucky’s top sales person for several consecutive years. He also owned two department stores in Hardinsburg and Brandenburg, Kentucky, where he was instrumental in starting a Downtown Merchants Association. He was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Rotary Club, and served on the board of Directors of Goodwill, Kingsport and Civis Bank. Mr. Gladson was a 3rd Degree Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, and a member of the Jericho Shrine Temple. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Mr. Gladson was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Florine Hubbard Gladson, parents Charles and Maggie Young Gladson, grandson Jeremy Andrew Shedden, and brothers Charles “Chick’ Gladson, Orville Gladson, and Jack Gladson.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Saturdays with the Chef returning to Kingsport Farmers Market

KINGSPORT — Saturdays with the Chef makes its return to the Kingsport Farmers Market on June 4. “The Kingsport Farmers Market is a great place to shop, but we also strive to be a place where people can learn something new too,” Kristie Leonard, manager of the facility, said in a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
"Liberty!" begins 43rd season in Elizabethton on Friday

ELIZABETHTON — The Official Outdoor Drama of the State of Tennessee will begin its 43rd season of performances at the Fort Watauga Amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Friday. “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will be presented on weekends throughout the month of June at Sycamore...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
ETSU to Launch New Undergrad Program for Applied Data Science

In answer to a growing demand in the Appalachian Highlands and throughout the world, East Tennessee State University will offer a master’s degree in applied data science this fall. “It is difficult to imagine a field that is booming more than data science right now,” said Dr. Robert M....
KINGSPORT, TN
Rita Sue (Adams) Poole

KINGSPORT - Rita Sue (Adams) Poole, age 73, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Rita was born February 21, 1949, in Fall Branch, TN to Roy Lee Adams and Geraldine (Watkins) Adams. She graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School. She worked at JC Penney's, retiring after almost 20 years. She loved to garden and work puzzles. Her roses were her pride and joy. Her furry companions, Buckey and Ellie, also kept her very busy.
KINGSPORT, TN
Best Friend Festival back in full swing for 2022

NORTON — “Making Friends in the Mountains” is the theme for this year’s Best Friend Festival in Norton June 5-11. While the festival returned in 2021 after a year’s downtime from the pandemic, Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce President Rick Colley said 2022 will bring the festival back to normal activities and events this summer.
WISE COUNTY, VA

