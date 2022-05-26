Volunteer Fireman's Association gives donations and headdress to local high schools

ROGERSVILLE - Leon Gladson, age 96, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home. Mr. Gladson, along with his daughter, Debbie, was the owner of Gladson’s, Inc. dba Rod Armstrong’s Department Store. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Marine Corps. Mr. Gladson was recognized as Kentucky’s top sales person for several consecutive years. He also owned two department stores in Hardinsburg and Brandenburg, Kentucky, where he was instrumental in starting a Downtown Merchants Association. He was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Rotary Club, and served on the board of Directors of Goodwill, Kingsport and Civis Bank. Mr. Gladson was a 3rd Degree Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, and a member of the Jericho Shrine Temple. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Mr. Gladson was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Florine Hubbard Gladson, parents Charles and Maggie Young Gladson, grandson Jeremy Andrew Shedden, and brothers Charles “Chick’ Gladson, Orville Gladson, and Jack Gladson.

