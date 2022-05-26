UPDATE: 5-27, at 8 a.m.: Phone Tree Issues Now Fixed

NAPA (CBS SF) -- A wildfire burning in Napa County burned more than 500 acres as of Tuesday evening, forcing residents from their homes on Old Soda Springs Road near the Silverado Country Club.The "Old Fire" was first reported around 3:30 p.m. and rapidly grew as the evening progressed. As of about 8:55 p.m., Cal Fire announced that the fire has been mapped at 570 acres and is 5% contained."Fire is much less active now and firefighters will work through the night to contain and control the fire," the agency said Tuesday night.Cal Fire's LNU division hurried crews and bulldozers...

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO