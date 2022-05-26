ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnwood, IL

3951 W Sherwin Avenue

bhhschicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshly updated & move-in ready 3 bedroom/2 bath split level now available in Lincolnwood. Impeccably maintained with the same owners since 2003....

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

1850 W HIGHLAND Avenue #305F

Bright and cheerful modern 2 bedroom condo available in desirable Sandy Creek! Stainless Steel Appliances, deep clean of apartment. Has a cute breakfast bar and a dishwasher too. HUGE balcony with a wonderful view that can be accessed from both the master bedroom and the main living area. EZ access to 90, Randall Rd and train. Coin Laundry in complex Check out the virtual tour and video!
ELGIN, IL
bhhschicago.com

76 Sterling Circle #109

Beautiful renovated 1st floor 1BD/1BA with patio, hard surface flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and washer/dryer in unit. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage space available for $100 per month and $125 per month for private garage space unlimited but based upon availability. Photos are of models. Special discount for 12 month lease amortized if leased within 48 hours. Many other units and models available for upcoming months.*prices subject to change*
WHEATON, IL
bhhschicago.com

1 N Chestnut Avenue #4H

Beautiful, updated condo for rent in the heart of downtown Arlington Heights. Close to train, shopping and dining. Updated kitchen with all stainless appliances, tile backsplash and granite counters. Updated baths with new tile and fixtures. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room and 2 spacious bedrooms. All rooms are neutral and ready to move in!
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
bhhschicago.com

51 Kensington Circle #210

Beautiful renovated 2nd floor 1BD/1BA with balcony, hard surface flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, courtyard view, walk-in closet, and washer/dryer in unit. Luxurious amenities including 24-hour state-of-the-art athletic club, resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, computer bar with complimentary WiFi. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88 and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage space available for $100 per month and $125 per month for private garage space unlimited but based upon availability. Photos are of models. Special discount for 12 month lease amortized if leased within 48 hours. Many other units and models available for upcoming months.*prices subject to change*
WHEATON, IL
bhhschicago.com

1740 N MAPLEWOOD Avenue #112

1bed + den brick & timber loft! Custom den - it's elevated w/ concrete border, prof clad metal facade & integrated storage. Corner unit w/tons of exp brick. Huge windows. Large BR w/attached jack-n-jill bath & his/her closets. Fireplace, in unit laundry, upgraded hardwoods, parking incld,common rooftop deck w/panoramic city views. 7min walk to Blue Line, restaurants, shopping & tons more. 1 uncovered parking spot included in rent. Pets negotiable.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1459 N MILWAUKEE Avenue #2B

AMAZING SPACE IN WICKER PARK LOCATION!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, THIS 1 BED/1 BATH UNIT BOASTS HW FLOORS THRU-OUT, LARGE BEDROOM, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINETS AND DISHWASHER, HUGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE OFFICE AREA, LARGE WINDOWS CREATE TONS OF LIGHT, LAUNDRY IN UNIT! STEPS TO BLUE LINE, NIGHTLIFE, RESTAURANTS!!SORRY NO DOGS!! $25 PER MONTH SHARED UTILTY FEE!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1211 W Belmont Avenue #2E

Available July 1. Take a 3D Tour, CLICK on the 3D BUTTON & Walk Around. Watch a Custom Drone Video Tour, Click on Video Button! New construction boutique 6 unit building by acclaimed Hibernian Development. This unit features an extra wide 3 bed/2 bath. Huge living/dining area with front Juliet balcony. Large Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Quartz counters & a high-end appliance package. Spacious master suite with steam shower, heated radiant floors, soaking tub, Italian porcelain tile, dual vanities. Features also include second bath heated radiant floors, wide plank solid white oak flooring & custom glass showers. Private 200 SQ FT deck with gas hookup. Security cameras installed outside. Garage parking included. Private storage room. Short distance to Whole Foods, Restaurants, Boutiques, Transportation & the highly desired Southport Corridor. Located in the much sought after Burley School District.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

8542 Georgiana Avenue

SELDOM AVAILABLE FOR RENT! LUXURY DUPLEX LOCATED WITHIN PARK VIEW SCHOOL DIST 70! NEARLY 2,400 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE W/ ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL BRAZILIAN CHERRY FLOORS, WROUGHT IRON BALUSTERS, WELL DESIGNED AND EFFICIENT LIVING SPACE, GENEROUS CLOSET AND STORAGE SPACE! 4 BEDROOMS, 3.1 BATHS, 2 ARE EN-SUITE! STUNNING KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS WITH WALK-IN PANTRY BRAZILIAN CHERRY FLOORS, SS STEEL APPLIANCES ALONG WITH EATING AREA THAT LEADS OUT TO A LARGE COVERED PRIVATE PORCH! LARGE OPEN FAMILY/KITCHEN IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING/EVERY DAY LIVING! MASTER SUITE HAS SPA LIKE BATHROOM WITH WHIRLPOOL TUB & OPEN SHOWER. LOWER LEVEL FEATURES VERSATILE ROOM THAT CAN EASILY SERVE AS A 4TH BEDROOM (PRIVATE BATHROOM) /REC ROOM/IN LAW SUITE! MINUTES TO LIBRARY, METRA, CTA, ALL MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS! CLOSE TO VARIOUS RETAIL, GROCERY STORES, & RESTAURANTS. TRULY A MUST SEE!!!
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

12 Wildwood Court #28-C

WOW! The Perfect Rental is Here For You! REMODELED 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT, UPDATED OPEN KITCHEN WITH EXTENDED WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOP, UNDER-MOUNTED SINK, TILED BACKSPLASH, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOOR THRU-OUT, RECESSED LIGHTING IN LIV/DIN ROOM, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, NEW VANITY ON BOTH BATHROOMS, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH NEW FLOORING, EXTRA STORAGE IN BASEMENT, NEWER WASHER AND DRYER(2020), WALK-IN CLOSETS IN BOTH MASTER BEDROOM & 2ND FLOOR HALLWAY, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, OVER-SIZED GARAGE CONNECTED TO KITCHEN. Top Vernon Hills Schools! Close to Shopping , Melody Farms, Train and More! Hurry and Make This Home Yours Today!
VERNON HILLS, IL
bhhschicago.com

12747 Hoyne Avenue #GW

Don't miss out on this Garden Apartment in the heart of Blue Island. This spacious unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath just steps away from Schrei Fields, the Burr Oak Metra Train station and minuted away from I57 access. Heat is included in rent. Call to schedule your showing today.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
bhhschicago.com

910 S Michigan Avenue #1415

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath INCLUDING Garage PARKING! Corner unit on Michigan Avenue overlooking Grant Park, lake views from every window, Large Balcony, Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, GAS cooking and gas FP, granite countertops, sub-zero fridge, oak cabinets, recessed ceilings, master bed/bath with separate shower/Jacuzzi, Washer & Dryer in unit. Entire unit Painted Benjamin Moore Shoreline Grey. Large pantry. 24hr doorman/maintenance, fitness center, management, walking distance to Shops, lake. Parking space INCLUDED - RENT INCLUDES Cable, Internet, Gas, Water, Large storage area on same floor and PARKING LL B11. If parking not needed, owner reserves the right to lease separately, no discount on rent. Also available for purchase!
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

208 W Washington Street #1404

Incredible high floor, Northeast corner, 1BR/1BTH unit with amazing city views in an amazing building in the heart of the Loop! Unit features an open kitchen with island, black appliances & 42" Oak cabinets. Living room has huge North & East facing windows, hardwood floors, gas fireplace with a private balcony and In-unit laundry. Unit also has a fully enclosed bedroom, with a door, exterior window and carpet.Building amenities include fitness center, 24/7 security, rooftop deck & business center with free Internet and printer. Rent includes cooking gas, heat, central air, basic cable, and internet! Walk to all transportation, Block 37, Millennium Park, Riverwalk, Lakefront and more. $700 Non-Refundable move-in fee in lieu of security deposit.
COOK COUNTY, IL

