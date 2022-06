Location! This recently upgraded two-bedroom townhouse is literally next to Snow Summit ski resort. The unit is furnished and move-in ready. The kitchen is fully equipped and the open floor plan allows the cook to feel engaged with the entire family. The living room is complete with a fireplace, flat screen TV, cable, and seating for all. Upstairs you’ll find a master bedroom with attached bath and king bed. The second bedroom has a twin bunk bed and a double/twin bunk bed with a secondary bathroom located across the hall. Escape is conveniently located so that you can enjoy all mountain activities with very little, if any, driving required throughout the valley. The complex is only moments to the lake and minutes to the center of town. The National Forest with hiking and bike trails are directly adjacent to the complex. Escape is a park and play location for the entire family. This town home has been a great vacation rental.It's also a wonderful weekend hide-away for the family.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO