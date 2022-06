Tough Mudder Los Angeles held at the Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California on April 9 drew in over 8000 participants to kick off this year of events. Generating over 6 million dollars from this event alone, organizers were able to maximize on the potential to generate funds that provide the participants with fresh new obstacles such as the “Ice Bath Pit” and “Mud Slide” which seemed to be a fan favorite. Participants were able to get their endurance tested all while engaging in the camaraderie that was evidently present among the masses, across ages and genders. The next Tough Mudder event will be held on April 20-23 in 2023, check out Toughmudder.com for additional details..

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO