Brand new log style construction centrally located in Fox Farm close to lake, ski slopes, grocery stores and Village ~ Quality custom built mountain home with open floor plan ~ Large open living room with knotty pine T&G ceilings and a massive rock fireplace ~ Upscale kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher, range and microwave), and large island for entertaining ~ A total of 4 bedrooms (1 master suite with dual sinks), 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom ~ Back deck, covered front porch elevated off the street ~ Separate laundry room off hallway ~ Fire sprinklers ~ Home will be equipped with solar panels (owned not leased) ~ Get away from the hustle and bustle ~ Why buy old when you can buy new?

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO