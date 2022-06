Your dream log style home with covered front porch awaits! Well maintained open plan, TG vaulted ceilings in public areas and master. Stone fireplace, with Extrodinaire wood stove creates a cozy statement in the corner and large island to kitchen invites entertainment opportunities. Master bedroom offers remodeled bath with current desired decor. Each bedroom contains walk-in closets allowing a surprising amount of storage. Right of kitchen is the family room extending living space. Indoor laundry with sink leads to finished three car garage. Kitchen boasts Viking range and matching stainless appliances with granite counters. Delight in the outdoor space with several areas to relax and entertain. You'll enjoy the back deck with hot tub overlooking the large lawn, tiered fountain and old growth trees. There is a finished, heated barn with room for workshop, storage area above, 14' high door to the bay capable of having 36'+ RV. Two outdoor sheds and covered boat parking. Don't miss!

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO