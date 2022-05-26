ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filing Notices - Auction - 6/10/22

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Facility 1: 1533 Ashley River Road Charleston, SC 29407 6/10/22 11:00 AM Phillip Rock Washer and dryer. Books. MW Hunter Custom nteriors Holiday Decorp Earlmika Geddis few...

Public Auctions - Auction - ENDING on 06/14/2022

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Chapter 20 of South Carolina State Lien Law, Monster Self Storage 760 Travelers Blvd, Summerville S.C. 29485 intends to hold an auction of the stored property stored in the following Unit D25 Nicole Walker, Unit D25 Nicole Jones, Unit W Danielle Coleman, Unit W Danieele Coleman, Unit 5 Amanda Edwards, Unit 5 Amanda Edwasrds to satisfy an owner's lien default for non-payment of rent and other charges. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.Storageauctions.com ENDING on 06/14/2022 at 10:00 a.m. Sale may be cancelled at any time without notice. Monster Self Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY. Contact manager at 843-871-9110 or www.Storageauctions.com for details. AD# 2003970.
SC approves Santee Cooper land sales and donation for possible VA cemetery

State legislators have approved Santee Cooper's planned $18.3 million sale of commercial real estate and the donation of property near its headquarters to be considered for a veterans cemetery. The Joint Bond Review Committee that oversees state agency financial commitments before they can be finalized said it had no objection...
Your Community History: The 'Battle' of Summerville

In March of 1865, the Civil War was all but over. The Confederacy had been defeated and Federal troops scoured towns and cities in the war-torn South snuffing out any remaining resistance as they prepared for occupation during Reconstruction. At the time, Summerville was overrun with previously enslaved people, refugees,...
Columbia plans first-ever vegan food festival: 'Good to have one this close time to home'

Columbia will hold its first-ever vegan food festival, VegFest, on June 26 at Segra Park. "We get to do this in different cities and we wanted to do that here and work on saving the world here — caring about the environment, helping people with plant-based diets and saving the animals," said Helene Greenberg, the executive director of North Carolina-based Triangle Vegfest, who helped organize the Columbia event.
Bathroom accessory manufacturer to bring more than 40 jobs to Andrews

ANDREWS — Bathroom accessory manufacturer WingIts announced that it will open a $7.4 million distribution, fulfillment and final assembly center near Andrews, bringing more than 40 jobs with it. The New Jersey-based company manufactures a wide variety of bathroom accessories, such as shower rods, soap dishes, towel bars, shelves...
Nearly 200 townhomes planned for crossroads near Little River attracting more development

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A residential development once rejected over traffic-related concerns in one of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County is up for approval again. Nearly 200 townhomes could be built close to the intersection of S.C. 9 and S.C. 57 near Little River, a busy crossroads dotted with everything from national retailers, restaurants and car dealerships that is still expanding.
Charleston restaurant group takes on first SC lodging since venturing into hotels

A Charleston-based company with multiple restaurants in the Holy City has taken on its first hotel property in South Carolina. Indigo Road Hospitality Group said this month that it added a 56-room boutique lodging that's under construction in Georgetown to its lineup of hotels. Called The George, the Front Street hotel will include an outdoor bar and a full-service restaurant that the firm will manage.
Where can families find good deals at restaurants?

With inflation run amuck, taking the family out to eat without breaking the bank is more challenging than ever. Many eateries that offered kid’s nights before the pandemic no longer feature such a deal, but these restaurants are still making it easier for families to enjoy the thrill of sharing a meal together outside the home during the week.
Obituary Sandra Gibbons Baden

Notice Text: Sandra Gibbons Baden, 72, of Ladson, SC passed away on May 25, 2022 at her residence of natural causes. The family will receive friends at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 3. A memorial service will be held at James A. Dyal Funeral Home at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 4. Sandra was born on February 11, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Leonard Harold and Marie Cadell Gibbons. She was a graduate of American University and worked as a program manager for numerous government contracting firms throughout her career. Sandra was an avid reader, a lifelong learner, an amazing Mom and a wonderful Nana. In retirement, Sandra volunteered for causes that promoted literacy and child welfare in South Carolina. She served as president of the Friends of the Summerville Library and as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for children in Charleston County. Sandra founded and facilitated multiple book clubs including the First Thursday Book Club, It's a Mystery to Me Book Club, and Think Tank, which focused on current events and non-fiction topics of our time. She was also an active member of multiple social groups, including the Lowcountry Women's Social Club and the Brew Crew. Sandra was preceded in death by her sister Doris Gibbons and brother Leonard Gibbons. She will be dearly missed by her son Justin Marshall Baden (Dana) of Summerville; three cherished Grandchildren: Nicholas Indiana, Griffin Daniel, and Sophia Noelle Baden; her sister, Nancy Gibbons Smith of New Castle, DE; and Granddog Kenobi. The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the Friends of the Summerville Library in her honor. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
10 people injured in Memorial Day mass shooting on Charleston's East Side

A 17-year-old girl and a Charleston police officer were among 10 people hospitalized after a mass shooting during a late-night party in Charleston's East Side neighborhood, according to authorities. Four people remained in critical condition the afternoon of May 31, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said at a press conference....
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

GATHERS, Daniel, 71, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. JAMES, Carol Jean, 83, of North Charleston died May 24. Arrangements by Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. McDERMOTT, John Peter, 85, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. MIDDLETON, Johnny Mack, 73, of Adams Run...
