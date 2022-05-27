ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Children Seriously Injured in Fall From Apartment Window in Otay Mesa

By Rafael Avitabile
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo children, 7 and 3 years old, sustained serious injuries after falling out of the window of an apartment in Otay Mesa Thursday night. It's unclear how far the children fell, but both were rushed to Rady Children's Hospital,...

www.nbcsandiego.com

